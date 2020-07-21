It’s a yogurt! It’s a pudding! No, it’s Noops! A new plant-based organic oat milk pudding(ish) snack called Noops has landed in the US. It is now available via the Noops website and in select Northeast grocery retailers. With 7 grams of fiber, 6 grams of plant-protein and no artificial flavors, Noops is a welcome alternative to traditional pudding snacks often loaded with sugar and lacking in nutritional value.

Founded by Gregory Struck, a previous co-founder of grocery subscription service Hungryroot, the Noops launch comes on the heels of a $2 million pre-seed investment round lead by NYC-based 25madison, as well as Unovis/New Crop Capital, and Siddhi Capital.

Struck was inspired to create Noops after surviving cancer and a rare genetic disease. He credits his survival in part to adopting a plant-based lifestyle. “Healthy eating gave me a second chance at life, and that was the impetus for starting Noops,” says Struck.

Struck is no ordinary entrepreneur, and Noops is no ordinary pudding. Noops is a truly unique superfood pudding snack packed with real ingredients. Struck says it’s the company’s mission to make nutritious, planet-friendly and plant-based real food with more flavor than less nutritious options. Noops also wants to reinvigorate the pudding category with a better-for-you nutrient-rich option.

Noops uses whole-food plant-derived ingredients like organic oats, organic dates and organic sunflower seed protein to makes its refrigerated snack. They are always vegan, non-GMO, Kosher and allergen-friendly, with no added sugar. Noops 4.75 oz cups are available for pre-order online beginning on July 20th in four flavors: Cocoa, French Toast, Sticky Bun and Mocha. Noops will roll out in select natural specialty retailers and on Instacart throughout the end of this month.

The company says it will use the investment round to continue to pursue product innovation; further commercialize and expand into retail and foodservice; and invest in strategic marketing and operations.

Editor's Note: Noops is invested in by 25madison, a startup studio based in New York City that also invested in and launched The Beet.