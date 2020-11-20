Talk about doing no evil. Every day in the plant-based space, we’re amazed by the game-changers working tirelessly to improve what we put in our bodies, the impact we make on our environment, and to save animals from unnecessary cruelty. From vegan vending machines dispensing plant-based meals in hospitals in the U.K. to Impact Snacks launching the first “carbon positive” vegan snack bar, there’s no shortage of incredible things happening in the vegan space.

Now, we’re adding one more inspired development to the list: Plant-based meat company No Evil Foods is looking to become the first of such brands to become “plastic negative.” As they explained in a recent press release, No Evil Foods has teamed up with rePurpose Global, which bills itself as the World's First Plastic Credit Platform that works with environmentally conscious individuals and businesses to help reduce plastic waste and forge a more sustainable future. As part of the collaboration with rePurpose Global, No Evil Foods will also join forces with CarPe, a civic engagement initiative devoted to waste management, which will act as their impact partner. As their benchmark, No Evil Foods is dedicated to removing around 8,000 pounds of plastic from the ocean.

Via the partnership, the maker of small-batch, vegan meats has pledged to fund the recovery and recycling of two pounds of plastic waste for every pound of plastic waste that they create, thus exceeding standards for plastic neutral and entering plastic negative territory. While plant-based meats are significantly better for your health and the environment than conventional cattle, the production of these products still creates much plastic waste. For companies that care about sustainability and the environment—a clear ethos for all plant-based companies—it’s an unfortunate omission on the work that they do to address the climate crisis and better human health.

"Becoming a Plastic Negative company through rePurpose Global enables us to be directly actionable in our mission to fuel and inspire positive impacts on people, planet, and animals. As a food manufacturer, plastic is a necessity to create safe products, but we can't ignore our participation in a pressing global plastic-waste problem," said Sadrah Schadel, co-founder of No Evil Foods in the same media statement. "For No Evil Foods, that means committing to plastic neutrality and choosing to do business responsibly and sustainably by removing twice as much plastic waste generated from our packaging. Until viable alternatives exist, we will continue to seek ways to manage the impact of the creation of our products."

Shedding light on the meaningful relationship No Evil Foods will foster with CarPe, Schaedel adds, "Our partnership with rePurpose has a positive environmental as well as a social impact. By offsetting our plastic waste through CarPe, we are also supporting a project that is dedicated to doing no harm to marginalized communities while striving to improve their conditions.”

“Now, more than ever, we need brands like No Evil Foods to take the lead on environmental action," said Svanika Balasubramanian, CEO of rePurpose Global, in the press release, echoing Schaedel’s excitement and highlight the urgency for their combined efforts. "Their decision to go Plastic Negative will undoubtedly resound across their industry, and we're excited to help them achieve their sustainability goals moving forward."

One day, No Evil Foods hopes to stop using plastic completely, but for now, they go to great lengths to ensure their packaging meets and exceeds sustainability criteria, using unbleached, fully compostable kraft cartons for their products plant-based ink, and water-soluble adhesives.

You can track No Evil Foods’ plastic negative adventures on rePurpose Global’s website here. It’s safe to say going No Evil has never been such a no-brainer—who’s ready to toast up some buns and dig into The Stallion Italian “sausage” or Comrade Cluck “No Chicken?”