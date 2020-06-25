It’s summer. Sure, it may not feel like it during this strange and unsettling period (have you done your laundry since March? Me neither.), but with temperatures soaring, we’re guessing you’re craving for a good ole fashioned vegan cookout is on the rise, too.

Looking to meet your new favorite plant-based burger? Enter: OZO, a new collection of vegan burgers and ground “meat” products from Planterra Foods. Now, the brand behind the “beef,” Planterra Foods will be dispatching a specially-equipped fleet of OZO vans to head to curbsides around the country to distribute freshly-cooked, individually-wrapped plant-based burgers for vegans and the vegan-curious alike to enjoy nationwide.

OZO Giving Away One Million Vegan Burgers

Sampling vans began their journeys earlier this month with stops in Denver, Boulder, Detroit, Chicago, and Los Angeles, followed by Seattle and Portland, in July. Deliveries will also be made to fire stations, hospitals, and other locations to feed workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis throughout the summer. In total, the brand is planning on distributing more than one million free samples of OZO in the next year, with more giveaway events including Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Nashville being planned for the fall and winter.

Meanwhile, the folks behind the new collection of plant-based meats are looking forward to seeing their new products become game-changers for many home cooks who miss the bolognese or burger nights of their pre-vegan or vegetarian days, or simply for those looking to eat less red meat. “Our team at Planterra Foods is leading you in the world of plant-based protein with all the flavors and foods you love most, and we are starting this journey with the debut of OZO,” said Darcey Macken, CEO of Planterra Foods, which is based in Colorado, in a company press release. “We can’t wait for people to try OZO for the first time and experience the joy of eating good, nutritious food where taste is paramount. We are focused on feeding future generations and especially those looking to flex the variety of proteins they bring to the table.”

Buy OZO Near You

OZO offerings will be available this June for purchase at a variety of retail outlets including Albertsons and Safeway locations in Colorado, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming; Kroger stores in 12 states (Alabama, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee) and, as well as military bases across the country.

You can also buy OZO products directly through OZOFoods.com, and through online, mobile, and retail via Wild Fork Foods.

Ordered? Good. Delivered? Even better. Let’s pass the pickles, ketchup, and mustard and gather ‘round the table.