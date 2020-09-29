Nestlé Announces New Program to Optimize Plant-Based Milk

Food giant Nestle has just launched a first-of-its-kind research and development accelerator program specifically aimed to design plant-based milk alternatives. The program will take place in Switzerland, Nestle’s home country, and it will bring together start-ups, students, and scientists to create the best plant-based milk possible. As the largest food and beverage company in the world, Nestle’s new program aims to capitalize on the growing interest in the plant-based dairy market.

Nestlé Bets Big on Plant-Based

This program isn’t Nestle’s first foray into the plant-based space: In the last year alone, the company has launched a meatless frozen pizza and lasagna line, partnered with Starbucks to create a line of non-dairy creamers and announced a plan to open a 100 billion dollar plant-based food factory in China.

CEO Mark Schneider explains the decision “is central to Nestlé’s portfolio strategy, as well as to our sustainability agenda. As a company, we have set ambitious climate change targets. This is part of our promise to develop products that are good for you and the planet.”

You can expect more and more food industry titans to follow suit and invest in plant-based foods. Kellogg’s recently invested 43 million to expand the meat-substitute brand Morningstar Farms. Even Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is investing in plant-based proteins, recently announcing that the Canadian government is investing nearly $100 million in the plant-based protein brand Merit Functional Foods.

Look out for new plant-based dairy alternatives from Nestlé next year as the six-month program comes to a close.