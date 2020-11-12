Plant-based foods have become increasingly more popular in the U.S. in recent years, even for people who are not entirely plant-based or vegan. As more plant-based alternatives are brought to market people are encouraged and excited to try them. Nearly 23 percent of Americans have consumed plant-based meat products according to a report from Packaged Facts, a market research firm.

New Report Shows Growth of Meat Alternatives

The report, titled Meat, Poultry & Seafood Alternatives: Outlook for Plant-Based & Cultured Cell-Based Consumer Products, found that consumers are interested in meat alternatives for a variety of reasons including environmental concerns, health issues, and growing news coverage of meat industry animal abuse.

Jennifer Mapes-Christ, the food and beverage publisher at Packaged Facts explained this rapid growth, saying, “There are opportunities to target this burgeoning minority of consumers, who may be persuaded to use larger volumes of plant-based meat in their diets. The 77 percent of consumers who do not eat plant-based meat products also suggests that marketers have a lot of room to increase penetration among the population.”

The Packaged Facts report aligns with other research that suggests a shift in the American diet towards plant-based foods. A survey by OnePoll suggests that nearly half of Americans have been choosing more plant-based foods during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with eating more plant-based, 43 percent of Americans are eating less meat, 25 percent have reduced or cut dairy out of their diets, and 23 percent are reducing or eliminating eggs from their diet. To learn how to shift towards a more plant-based diet, check out our Beginner's Guide, which has everything you need to start your journey, from a nutritionist.