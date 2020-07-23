Hey, hungry friends in the LA area. We’ve got some pretty stellar news for you: Burgerlords, which boasts two locations in Chinatown and Highland Park, one heck of a menu, and a pretty loyal fanbase has announced its reopening as a completely vegan eatery. Previously, the outposts sold both beef and vegan burger options.

The news came via social media on Thursday, July 16th, alongside an image of their revamped plant-based menu. “Endless Gratitude would be an understatement. If you’ve been with us since day one, or are just finding us now, we couldn’t have done this without you,” the company wrote. “Starting today we are a 100% Vegan restaurant. Come see what we’ve been working on. We’re extremely proud of these creations and want to share them with the ones who helped give us this opportunity. Thank you.”

An in-depth perusal of their menu reveals no shortage of standout vegan items. Our choices? A sourdough garlic melt, with their scratch-made burger patty consisting of 30 grains, vegetables and seasonings cooked to perfection and topped with Follow Your Heart Provolone cheese, grilled onions, double 2,000 Island dressing, and garlic oil sourdough bread, washed down with a strawberry shortcake tahini milkshake. We’re also holding tight to our order of Lord of the Fries, a heaping platter for shoestring fries smothered with Follow Your Heart American Cheese, 2,000 Island Dressing, and grilled onions.

Ready to get your Burgerlord on ASAP? You can order pick-up or delivery from either location online here. (Given that we’re living amidst a pandemic, be sure to tip generously if you can and wear your mask if you’ve opted for pick-up or if your delivery person doesn’t leave your food outside your entryway or door to your apartment.)

Of course, we’re thinking Burgerlords is a pretty excellent place to plan your next feast, but if you’re based in the LA area, check out the 10 best places to eat vegan in Los Angeles.