Hungry for tacos? Always. How does a vegan taco crafted with meaty soyrizo, hearty potatoes, piquant salsa verde and creamy guacamole on an organic corn tortilla sound to you? If you agree with us, the answer is—to lift Larry David’s signature line—pretty, pretty good.

Even better, the new taco from restaurant chain HomeState in Los Angeles, which was created in partnership with the psychedelic-soul band, Chicano Batman, will go to assist two nonprofit organizations working to elevate local LA communities. The taco will be available through the end of the year and the $5 proceeds from taco sales benefit The Watts Empowerment Center (WEC) and No Us Without You!

The WEC is dedicated to helping youth, young adults, and families who reside in the Watts Housing Projects find their life’s purpose and help them develop and cultivate various skill sets and talents. In the past two months, the organization has donated 22,000+ face masks, hundreds of meals to the elderly and disabled, food and fresh produce, and more. No Us Without You! feeds undocumented restaurant workers and their families during this difficult time for the hospitality industry with many individuals facing reduced hours or unemployment. So far, No Us Without You! is serving more than 700 families in need.

Whether it’s Taco Tuesday or Thursday, or heck, any day of the week, we have a feeling you’re going to love this flavor-packed bite. We hear it pairs really well with our personal favorite Chicano Batman album, 2014’s Cycles of Existential Rhyme album.

LA friends: You can already feel good about eating vegan. Now you can feel even better about helping important community initiatives with every bite