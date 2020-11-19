Formula One Driver Lewis Hamilton made history after winning back-to-back races this weekend. Hamilton dominated at the Formula One World Drivers’ Championship, winning his seventh title, and also at the Turkish Grand Prix in Istanbul. He is now considered the most successful Formula One driver after his 94th win at the Turkish Grand Prix. Hamilton made a powerful statement on Instagram describing what his victory meant to him and urging his fans to go vegan.

“Leading up to today and even after I crossed the line, I’ve been gathering my thoughts about what’s most important to me. This year has been so unpredictable. With the pandemic and obviously the season being pushed back by several months, I had the most downtime I’ve ever had in my life. It gave me the chance to really think about my ultimate purpose."

"Seven World Championships means the world to me, I can’t even describe how much, but there’s still another race we’ve yet to win. This year I’ve been driven not just by my desire to win on the track, but by a desire to help push our sport, and our world, to become more diverse and inclusive. I promise you I am not going to stop fighting for change. We have a long way to go but I will continue to push for equality within our sport, and within the greater world, we live in. Equaling Michael Schumacher’s record puts a spotlight on me that I know won’t be here forever … Let’s make it so that opportunity is not something that is dependent on the background or skin color.”

Lewis Hamilton is the only Black Formula One Driver and has used his success and fame to fight for racial justice. Hamilton also went vegan in 2017 and has openly discussed it since. He has used his platform to promote a variety of environmental and animal welfare issues and he has consistently encouraged his followers to go vegan, ditch leather, and boycott animal exploitation.

Since his victory, Hamilton posted an Instagram story to his nearly 30 million followers of a video of pigs headed to slaughter where the animals are clearly in distress. “The horrifying things that are happening to animals in order for you to keep eating meat is inhuman. If we can let go of our desires and think of the impact we’re having, maybe with some compassion, together we can help stop this by starving the industry that’s supplying meat. It is those of us that eat animal products that are complicit with this happening. Please don’t turn a blind eye, please don’t ignore it. Go plant-based.”