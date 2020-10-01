Kelly Ripa recently revealed to People how her skin stays healthy and glowy, even as she is getting close to her 50th birthday: It's due to a mostly plant-based diet, she revealed.

The actress and television host told the mag how her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, was blown away by how healthy and glowing her skin looks. “Mark said to me something that really stuck. He said to me, ‘Your skin is shiny.’ And I said, ‘What do you mean?’ He goes, ‘You just look so healthy. Your skin is shiny,” Ripa recalled.

“When you’ve been married for such a long time, statements like that mean so much more," the morning show host said. For him to suddenly notice that my skin is shiny. And I feel good, so I assume that I look good. But when he made that statement to me, it really resonated.”

Kelly Ripa said she believes the reason for her healthy glow is her mostly plant-based diet and fitness routine. Her nutritionist shared with The Beet how 99% of Ripa's diet is a clean, plant-based diet high in alkaline foods such as fruits and vegetables. Ripa said that she thinks the key to fitness and health is 20 percent fitness and 80 percent nutrition.

“The older I get and the more nutritionists that we’ve had on the show and the more I work out with my trainer, they all say the same thing. It’s 80 percent nutrition and its 20 percent fitness. Now that I’m on the eve of 50, it really is so true that it’s the nutrition thing that really is… It’s what forces the exercise, right? So if you don’t have proper nutrition, you don't have the energy to exercise.”- Kelly Ripa told the interviewer.

When it comes to nutrition Kelly Ripa will take natural supplements to fill gaps she sees in her diets. She also prioritizes her mental health especially during the coronavirus pandemic that has caused a lot of anxiety and taken a toll and many people around the world. With Kelly Ripa’s 50th birthday coming up on October 2nd she is focusing on staying as healthy as possible for her family.