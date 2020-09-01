Justin’s Debuts Portable Plant-Based Protein Bars

You probably know the brand Justin’s from its delicious dark chocolate nut butter cups and mobile nut-butter packets. Now, the company has released a new stow-able snack: Almond-butter protein bars. Each bar contains 10 grams of plant-based protein, making for a perfect snack to keep you full while you’re on the go.

Justin's Reveals New Almond Butter Protein Bars

“I’m excited to raise the bar on protein and share my latest take on plant-based snacking with our Refrigerated Almond Butter Protein Bars. We’ve heard from our fans that they wanted us to make a plant-based protein bar, and we can’t wait to hear about all the adventures they’ll fuel with our new bars!” said founder Justin Gold.

The new bars come in three flavors: Almond Butter, Honey Almond Butter, and Dark Chocolate Chip Almond Butter. All three flavors are Non-GMO gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, and contain 40 percent less sugar than other popular refrigerated bars. For those who adhere to a strict vegan diet, the Honey and Dark Chocolate Chip flavors contain honey, so you’re better off sticking with the Almond Butter flavor, which gets its subtle sweetness from maple syrup instead.

Justin’s new line of bars is the latest option of many great plant-based protein bars, making for a perfect solution for any nut-butter loving plant-based eater on the run. If Justin’s new bars are as good as their nut-butters, we’re sold. You’ll be able to find these bars at Whole Foods and Targets nationwide.