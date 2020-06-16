The ketos are coming. But hey, going keto tastes and feels better when you embrace this high-fat, low-carb diet and still keep things plant-based.

Right now, amid these unsettling times of the coronavirus outbreak, we’re also all looking for ways to flood our body with as much nutrition as possible and stay as healthy as we can be.

So what’s a vegan keto-er to eat? Well, your options recently got even better thanks to juice-and-smoothie makers, Raw Generation’s Keto Meal Shakes, which launched last month.

Currently, the shakes are available in three stellar flavors, Chocolate Mocha, Vanilla Praline, and Cinnamon Chai and you can buy 24 eight-ounce bottles online.

Each beverage is sweetened with sugar-free monk fruit and made with vegan ingredients like protein-packed marine collagen, hemp milk, coconut milk, and more. Each eight-ounce bottle contains 14 grams of protein and only has two net carbs. Whether you decide to do a full-out keto cleanse or are simply looking for a sweet treat that will still let your body maintain the fat-burning state of ketosis, each sipper is a keto dream come true.

Beyond Raw Generation’s Keto Meal Shakes, there are several more great companies offering vegan keto shakes and powders. First up, we love the Koia Keto line of plant-based keto shakes in four dessert-inspired flavors: Cookies ‘n cream, caramel crème, cake batter, and chocolate brownie with only five grams of net carbs in each bottle and 9 grams of c8 MCT oil. From Keto-friendly food whizzes, Catalina Crunch, you can also order keto smoothies by the case in mixed berry, strawberry banana, tropical pineapple, or a variety pack.

For a powder, try PlantFusion’s Complete Plant Keto Blend, 1:1 Fats + Protein with fats sourced from coconut, avocado, MCT and sea buckthorn, mixed with plant protein in a vanilla flavor that plays nice with many a smoothie recipe. Another great powder option is Dr. Axe’s Ancient Nutrition line of Plant Protein+ in chocolate, vanilla, and berry flavors, available here.

