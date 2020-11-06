If you’re an elder millennial (raises hand!), you may have a soft spot for avocado toast, but there’s something that occupies an ever greater nook of your heart’s real estate: Juicy Couture. Do you remember the good ole days of walking around Bloomingdale's in search of a pale blue or emerald green velour tracksuit that just spoke to you? Or how about that three-quarter sleeve “Juicy 00” tees? And let us not forget Juicy’s snap-up collared shirts. And…

You get the idea. These days, our fashion sense may have evolved, but we’ll always be just a little bit obsessed with Juicy Couture. That’s why we were so excited to see that the oh-so-Glamorous USA brand has an incredible collaboration coming out with vegan fashion label, Apparis. Launching on November 12th, it appears the line will consist of two faux fur tracksuits, in pink and black.

Back in August of this year, Apparis announced $3 million in seed round funding. "In just four years, Apparis has disrupted the fashion industry," said Shana Fisher, Managing Partner at Third Kind Venture Capital said in a company press release at the time. "The co-founders bring a unique mix of business and design genius which has allowed Apparis to become a powerful multichannel brand. We look forward to continuing to support their expansion in the US and globally." While specific collaborations were not revealed in that media statement, it was also shared that this year will welcome “a handful of high-profile brand collaborations.”

Currently, Apparis has an Apparis x PETA knitwear collection available for purchase, consisting of dresses, sweaters, and maxi cardigans. Founded by Amelie Brick, previously a Louis Vuitton business manager, and Lauren Nouchi, a former Saint Laurent merchandiser, we’re excited to see this vegan clothing brand grow.

And you can bet your bottom dollar we’ll be hitting refresh on their site come November 12th to try and get first dibs on sweeping up a bit of our teenage nostalgia. Pink or black? It’s not going to be an easy choice, so we may just have to splurge for both and gift one to a fellow millennial sister this holiday season.