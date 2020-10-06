Can We All Make Like Jessica Alba and Go on This Vegan Hiking Retreat?

We’re not mind-readers but we’re going to go ahead and make an educated guess: Jessica Alba had a really, really good time at The Ranch, Malibu, a luxury wellness program in Malibu, California. As the actor and founder of The Honest Company wrote in a recent Instagram post recapping her getaway, “[My best friend Kelly Sawyer and I] went on all the hikes, ate bomb vegan food, got our fitness on and are now ready to plunge back to reality with new healthy habits and tips on how to incorporate wellness into our day to day.”

During her week-long escape, Alba also reported some enhancements in her health metrics, ranging from sleep to cholesterol levels. “Thanks to @theranchmalibu I slept 8 hours a night, lowered my cholesterol, increased my lean muscle mass and feel rejuvenated and ready to take on the rest of this year with a healthier and happier mindset.”

So what was some of the so-called “bomb vegan” food Alba feasted on during her trip? While the star didn’t get into specifics, a little sleuthing on The Ranch Malibu’s website reveals some sample menu items, and boy do they sound tantalizing. For breakfast, you might enjoy a coconut parfait topped with fresh fruit and Ranch granola (after a “gentle guest wake-up with Tibetan chimes”, which sounds far dreamier than the holler of our iPhone alarm).

After a sweat-inducing hike with views of the Pacific from the top, you can sit down to lunch and nosh on the likes of The Ranch burrito bowl before, say, naptime, or restorative yoga followed by a massage, And when dinnertime rolls around, you could luxuriate over a plate of portobello (mushroom) "steak," swiss chard, and garlic celeriac mash, feeling rejuvenated and nourished—inside and out—from your day at The Ranch.

For her holiday, Alba chose the Ranch Private program, a secluded and personalized offering that launched in July in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. “The Ranch was founded with the idea that health is the ultimate luxury. Now, more than ever, this approach is resonating with a larger audience. After weeks of home isolation, people are ready to go outside and move their bodies.

Our sequestered setting amongst a small group of fellow guests is the ideal destination to do just that,” said Alex Glasscock, Founder and CEO of The Ranch in a release announcing the resort’s reopening this summer and the debut of The Ranch Private. “The Ranch Private will be an addition for those who would feel more comfortable doing the program alone or with people they know, and for those who want a more tailored experience to achieve their personal goals.”

Of course, such luxury is going to cost you: The Ranch Private runs $10,000/person and includes six nights and seven days (Sunday-Saturday) of private hikes and fitness programming, daily massages, private meals and accommodations. For now, we’ll stick to daydreaming over the swoon-worthy photos of the resort on social media but here’s to hoping we can splurge on this getaway in the future.

Which reminds us, until that glorious time comes, we can still make like a Ranch Malibu guest and cook up a storm from their plant-based cookbook, Food Food Food. Lentil walnut meat tacos for dinner? Count us in.