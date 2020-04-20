Every bean has its day. This is Lima's.

We all know that black beans are sexy, green beans are long and lean, and soybeans have been having quite the moment in the sun (since they make up most of the plant-based products on the market). But what about Lima? It needs a little respect. So here goes.

Green when cooked, they are also called butter beans since they have a smooth starchy flavor that adds a rich creamy texture to any soup, salad or side dish. The under-respected legume is high in fiber and protein, with 15 grams of protein per cup, and 13 grams of fiber, and they make any soup or salad more filling and tasty.

What to do with Lima?

Want a healthy snack? Roast some Lima Beans.

For a Summer Succotash Salad with Lima Bean, we love adding corn and red peppers for a medley of flavors.

For some delicious hearty vegetable soup with lima beans, try this, but swap out the chicken broth for vegetable broth to make it vegan.

For curry fans, lima bean curry is an instant classic.

Send us your favorite Lima Bean recipes. or better yet share them on our Facebook page!