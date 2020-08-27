If you live in Dallas, Texas or Denver, Colorado, you're in luck: Incogmeato, MorningStar Farms’ line of meatless meat, is partnering with Postmates to celebrate National Burger Day by bringing bite-sized samples right to people's door.

Incogmeato burgers are entirely plant-based and contain over 20 grams of protein per burger patty. As stated on the website, “No meat.’ No problem. These juicy plant-based patties look, cook and taste just like beef. Fire up the grill, grab a bun and ‘meat’ your new favorite burger. Now available at retailers nationwide.” These burgers are for those who miss the authentic taste and flavor of the meat but want a healthier, plant-based alternative.

In the shifting world climate due to the COVID pandemic, this is an innovative way to get the word out about their new products and allow people to try it for themselves. Opposed Rather than implementing older methods such as free samples in grocery stores, now customers can get the samples delivered right to their door.