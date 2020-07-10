Impossible Foods has drafted a big name in Colin Kaepernick, former NFL player and social activist, and partnered with Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick's social justice organization. The goal of the partnership is to support food security and social justice, the CEO says.

Know Your Rights Camp's mission is to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization, and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

To kick off the collaboration, Impossible Foods and Know Your Rights Camp brought Al Pastor Papi Food Truck to the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church in the Bayview district of San Francisco and passed out Impossible burgers to those in need. The San Francisco Marin Food Bank was also there to donate additional food and prepared meals. A press release noted that this was only the first of many events hosted by the two, saying, "Impossible Foods will donate to subsequent Know Your Rights Camp engagements in Los Angeles, and New York, with additional cities to be announced."

Impossible Foods Is Working to Support Food Security and Social Justice

“Gaining access to healthy and affordable food should not be a challenge for residents of any community,” said Patricia Robinson, Director of Community Outreach, Know Your Rights Camp. “Know Your Rights Camp is committed to participating in changing the outcomes and disparities that currently exist for families, while we further grow awareness and acknowledge that maintaining good health and nutrition should not be selective for some, but should be experienced by all.”

“Impossible Foods’ mission is to reverse the clock on climate change, restore biodiversity and expand natural ecosystems -- results that will literally transform the way earth looks from space,” said Impossible Foods’ CEO and Founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown. “At the same time, as an essential business in an unprecedented challenging time, we also exist to serve the most basic and immediate needs of our community -- including the food insecurity crisis and social justice struggles in our hometown region of the San Francisco Bay Area and communities throughout America.”

This isn't Impossible Foods' first charitable venture: Since the beginning of the pandemic, the company has "provided relief to over 750,000 people experiencing food insecurity. The startup is on track to donate plant-based meat to feed at least 1 million people this year." The food start-up will be working in conjunction with Kaepernick's Know Your Rights Camp as part of the company's mission.

