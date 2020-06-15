IKEA’s Veggie Dogs are Delicious, Vegan and Only 75 Cents Each

In recent years, the amount of vegan options at grocery stores, restaurants and bars has skyrocketed, although admittedly, I am still shocked when I discover a plant-based offering at a mainstream venue like a ball game, mall food court or even...IKEA? Yes, the Swedish furniture warehouse has cemented themselves as the best place for hungry vegans to spend a Saturday afternoon by adding Veggie Dogs to their menu. Come for the 75 cent veggie dogs, stay for the airconditioning and funky decor.

IKEA's veggie dog is made of kale, lentils, quinoa, carrots, onions and spices like ginger and turmeric, which boasts tons of anti-inflammatory benefits. It's topped with pickled red cabbage, spicy mustard, and crispy fried onions. The best part? It rings in under a dollar at only 75 cents a dog. Yes, you heard us right-- a veggie-filled, gourmet treat for three quarters. Order two or three and you have yourself a feast. The menu item is so well-loved, it has even won an IKEA Democratic Design Award, which is a way that the furniture giant evaluates their products based on five different dimensions of criteria.

Although the dog and toppings are fully vegan, there is some debate as to if the bun contains egg. It seems like these discrepancies vary location to location, so before ordering, ask about the ingredients list. If the buns do contain egg, just order your dogs naked, we promise they're equally as good.

You can also buy a bag of these frozen dogs as well as the coordinating toppings. Called KORVMOJ, this packaged version of IKEA's bestselling dogs comes with 10 servings to make at home. According to IKEA's food services Instagram page, the brand is also introducing a plant-based version of its iconic Swedish meatballs. Made of yellow pea protein, potato, onion, apple and oat bran, this "plant-ball" is sure to be just as big of a hit if you're looking for a fast, delicious, cheap vegan food. As the brand's Instagram account noted, "Tastes like meat, looks like meat, but needs no meat!"

The dogs are available in United States, Canada and European locations, and just a week ago the retailer announced that they would be launching the item in select Australian locations for $1 per veggie dog. They are hoping to expand to all Australian locations shortly and said that they plan to launch six more plant-based and vegan-friendly options there as well.