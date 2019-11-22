If You Think You’re Launching the Next Beyond Meat, Apply Here for $250,000

Dust off your great idea for a vegan or plant-based product! This is the moment you could win big in the funding department, according to a brand new announcement that The Beet is bringing to you. Early-stage plant-based businesses can now apply for funding and business services through The Garden, an incubator founded by meal delivery service company Purple Carrot.

Those accepted into the program have the potential to receive up to $250,000 in funding, plus support including branding, marketing, operations, fulfillment and other services.

"The plant-based space is in the midst of a powerful transformation with a range of early-stage brands that are struggling for investment dollars, product-market fit, and distribution,” Purple Carrot Founder and CEO Andy Levitt said in a press release the company issued Wednesday. “With The Garden our goal is to accelerate the positive trajectory of qualifying brands, improve their focus and enable rapid and improved distribution in the U.S. and beyond."

Unovis Partners, the founding sponsor of The Garden, is a venture capital firm that will provide the funding (through its New Crop Capital fund) to companies that meet its criteria. "Early-stage companies can get support by industry veterans, along with rapid market validation to de-risk for future funding rounds,” said Unovis Partners Chief Investment Officer Chris Kerr. “We're thrilled to be a part of this plant-based revolution with Purple Carrot." Unovis Partners is known for its focused investments in plant-based food and clean meat companies; it has several household names in its portfolio including Beyond Meat, Kite Hill and others.

So if you're sitting on the recipe for the new Beyond Burger or Oatly milk don't delay. You could be granting startup funding to the next generation before you know it. Apply here for your chance to make it big. https://www.purplecarrotgarden.com/apply