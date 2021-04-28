If America runs on Dunkin’, soon we’ll be running on plant milk. Just in time for sunny weather, Dunkin’ expanded its line of Refreshers, adding three new Coconut Refreshers to the menu.

The three Refreshers offer flavor-bursting combinations of coconut milk, fruit extract, and a spectrum of B vitamins—great for plant-based eaters who may be concerned about their vitamin intake. The flavors include Pink Strawberry, a blend of dragon fruit and strawberry, Golden Peach, a blend of peach and passion fruit, and Purple Pomegranate, a blend of blueberry and pomegranate.

Perfect for a pop of flavor and color first thing in the morning or a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up, these Coconut Refreshers will not only satisfy fruity cravings but also provide essential vitamin nourishment. Now that it’s spring, I’ve swapped my hot coffee order for Dunkin’s signature cold brew with a splash of oat milk, but I might just have a cool new drink to add to the rotation. In the past, I haven’t strayed far from the coffee selection, but now that Dunkin’ has such a range of plant-friendly treats, I’ve decided that there’s no better time than a perfectly sunny day to try their most bold and colorful offerings. I walked to Dunkin' today to try the new Coconutmilk Refreshers. Here's what I thought:

Pink Strawberry Coconutmilk Refresher

Remember licking your lips after applying a fresh coat of Smackers lip gloss? Well, Dunkin’s Pink Strawberry Coconut Refresher is exactly how you wanted the lip gloss to taste, but never really did. If you favor floral, aromatic flavors, this is the drink for you.

Gold Peach Coconutmilk Refresher

The Golden Peach flavor has the most subtle notes, combining sweet peach and passion fruit, leaving a lingering taste of lychee in your mouth that’s sure to make you return for another sip. You can’t really taste the coconut in this one, so if you’re coconut-shy, the Gold Peach might be the best option.

Purple Pomegranate Coconutmilk Refresher

This drink tastes like a blueberry muffin and looks like spring—only in liquid form. Notes of blueberry and pomegranate balance each other out. Purple Pomegranate is just the slightest bit more tart than Pink Strawberry and Purple Pomegranate, making it a great breakfast companion.

Some days, especially hot ones, you want something sweet and fruity that reminds you of childhood but that doesn’t go against your new and improved and plant-based lifestyle. Dunkin’s Coconut Refreshers pack a nostalgic, fruity punch, without all the negative side effects of cream and dairy-filled concoctions—plus some bonus B vitamins!

Dunkin' is serving up medium-sized coconut refreshers for the special price of only $3 from April 28 to May 25, making our Spring pastel and plant-based dreams come true.