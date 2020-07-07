I’ve long been a fan of plant-based meal delivery service, Sakara. In fact, they had me at dark chocolate granola with vanilla almond milk. (And then they had me again for lunch with Prosperity Pad Thai, made with kelp noodles hydrating veggies and an indulgent sesame dressing. Oh, and kimchi banh mi dumplings for dinner? Sign me up.)

But when they launched Sakara RX: The Foundation this spring, I’ll be the first to admit I was skeptical. Could a pack of daily supplements⁠—the Superfood Multi, Algae Omega, Macro Minerals, the Complete Probiotic Formula, and the Adaptogenic B Complex—really leave me feeling amazing?

30 days later on my Sakara RX: The Foundation, I’m here to tell you that yes, yes it can. Made with plant-based ingredients and no fillers or additives, as well as whole-food ingredients, all the supplements are medical-grade, doctor-formulated and produced with active ingredients that science supports as being beneficial for health. My roller-coaster emotions and energy levels amid the coronavirus crisis, however, are no match for all this science and goodness, I assumed. Boy, was I wrong.

My Experience Taking Sakara's The Foundation

Though I didn’t notice much of a difference within the first week or so of taking the supplements (stick with it friends!), shortly thereafter my energy skyrocketed. While I usually leave my work desk around 6 p.m. each night, I found myself regularly having enough energy to power through until 7 p.m. or even 8:30 p.m. Doing daily weight-lifting videos on YouTube became less arduous and my nightly power walks logged some 3,500 steps compared to my usual 2,000 or so around my ‘hood.

Admittedly, I’m wearing mostly elastic waistband shorts and tee shirts these days (and pajamas, oh are these? pajamas), but were I to put on a dress or slip into some skinny jeans, they’d be looser. I’m not saying the supplements pack caused the new lines of definition that have appeared on my abs in the past month, but they definitely couldn’t have hurt.

In a recent catchup, The Beet had with Sakara founders and girl boss extraordinaire, Danielle DuBoise and Whitney Tingle, they both also expressed their similar obsession with the new supplements line.

“I also take The Foundation every single day. It’s Sakara’s new supplement line and they’re the cleanest, most nourishing supplements on the market. I feel such a difference taking them and am so proud of this product!” said DuBoise. “We need nutritional insurance. Sadly, eating well isn't enough anymore—due to nutrient depletion from stress, less sleep, anxiety, and poor soil health. These supplements help to replenish nutrients to help your body work optimally.”

Later, DuBoise further explained why this product is her nutrition MVP. The Foundation is one of my absolute favorite products. It’s our newest launch and is doctor-formulated advanced nutritional support in convenient doses (30-day supply; single-use packs), designed to provide you with a foundation of the essential nutrients you need every single day to look and feel your best. They provide the advanced nutritional support you need every day for gut health, immunity, energy, beautiful skin, and system-wide vitality.”

The Final Verdict

After 30 days of popping these pills (note to customers: plug your nose when you take them to make going down easier lest you want that dreaded fishy aftertaste), I can also attest to the beautiful skin tout, as I barely broke out while taking the supplements and—gasp—have pretty much stopped washing my face with anything but water.

So were there any downsides to my experience? I will say that some nights in the past month I felt totally wired way past my bedtime and had a tougher time than usual falling asleep. Was it a sneaky side effect of my newfound boundless energy or was something else at play, I’m not sure. Either way, I’ve tried to counteract that by taking more evening baths to wind down and keeping my apartment extra cool at night because sleeping hot in summer’s swelter is no match for even the finest of vitamin and mineral balance.

Overall, while the supplements are on the pricier side, if you’re looking to jumpstart your wellness routine and say goodbye to fumbling around with what feels like a billion different jars of supplements in favor of a one-stop pouch, you can’t do better than The Foundation. As the French and my Dad say, à votre santé! To your health, people.

Sakara RX: The Foundation costs $120 for a 30-day supply or $105 per month with a monthly subscription. Learn more or buy it here.