Here Are The 10 Best Vegan Snacks on Amazon

In a perfect world, I'd have plenty of time to whip up vegan mini muffins and baked kale chips for my family to munch on between meals. But, the reality is, life as a working mom often gets in the way. I spend most weekdays shuttling between school pick up, work, and soccer practice. Often times, I find myself making tough decisions I never thought I'd have to make like, “Should I eat lunch or shower today?”

Thankfully, I'm a longtime Amazon Prime addict, which allows me to order everything from vegan popcorn to plant-based cheese puffs with the click of a button. There are countless dairy-free snacks available on Amazon – far more than you'll find at the grocery store – which is awesome but sometimes makes it difficult to narrow down your options.

So I recently took it upon myself to test drive a few of the most popular plant-based products on Amazon. I noshed on everything from vegan nacho cheese chips to cauliflower puffs to find my top 10 favorites. Here are the winner:

If you're anything like me, you loved Doritos growing up but now you hate the chemicals and MSG. These nacho chips taste similar to Doritos' without all of the nasty additives, not to mention dairy ingredients in many of the flavors. Beanfields are chockful of protein and fiber – with 4 grams per serving – and are made entirely of real, whole ingredients like black beans and brown rice and are vegan. Even my picky six-year-old gave them two thumbs up!

These crunchy snacks are perfectly portion-controlled to satisfy your sweet tooth cravings. They're packed with nuts, seeds, fruit and filled with 6 grams of protein per serving.

Bonus: Each bite is individually wrapped. At 220 calories, I can grab them and go for a healthy breakfast to eat on my way to school drop off.

I've become totally obsessed with these dried fruit bars. They come in tons of different flavors like apple apricot, apple cherry, and apple pineapple, but every combination contains no preservatives, no sugar, and just two ingredients. Not only are they delicious, but they're easy to throw in my purse on the way to the office for a quick snack. And, at just 100 calories per bar, I can eat them entirely guilt-free.

Who knew roasted beans could be such a great stand-in for potato chips? These savory little snacks have successfully curbed my chip addiction, thanks to their crunchy goodness, and they contain 7 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per bag. They also come in a wide variety of flavors including zesty ranch and buffalo wing, so you'll never get tired of them.

There's nothing like eating a big bag of buttery popcorn to tuck into on movie night. Luckily, Skinny Pop has you covered. This microwave popcorn is completely non-GMO and dairy-free, making it my go-to choice for family movie night. Each bag has a rich, buttery flavor (but no real butter!), a chemical-free bag and just six ingredients.

These dairy-free puffs are literally the answer to my prayers. My kids LOVE cheese puffs but I rarely let them eat them because I dislike all of the artificial ingredients. My kids ate these so quickly, I barely even had time to taste them before they had all disappeared. They taste just like the real thing but are completely plant-based and nobody would even notice the difference!

7. Enjoy Life Foods Chocolate Protein Bites

As the parent of a child with food allergies, I'm a longtime fan of Enjoy Life. These decadent treats are no exception: They come in two flavors but my absolute favorite is the chocolate dark raspberry, which is reminiscent of a raspberry chocolate truffle. Grab these for whenever you want a sweet treat you don't have to feel guilty about.

If you've ever had a dove into a box of Cheez-Its, you know how addictive they can be. From the Ground Up took that same concept but revamped these crunchy crackers with all-natural, whole-food ingredients. Unlike Cheez-Its, these bite-sized snacks are actually low in carbs, low in sugar and completely dairy-free.

Dang Sticky Rice Chips are so, so good! They're kind of like a cross between a rice cake and a Pop chip to give you a sense of their crunch factor. Each snack size bag is gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO certified. They come in five different flavors (all vegan except Aged Cheddar) but my personal favorite is Sriracha Spice, which boasts the perfect combo of salty-sweet goodness.

Give me a good kale chip and I'm in heaven. These are no exception, but the Kool Ranch flavor won rave reviews from my entire family. They're perfectly seasoned with apple cider vinegar, garlic and tahini, giving them a bold taste that kept me satisfied for hours. These are great for days when you're craving a healthy, savory snack to tide you over until dinnertime.