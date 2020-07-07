Hawaii's big box wholesale store VEDGEco will be coming to the rest of the United States on August 1st of this year, opening up their online distribution to the other 49 states. While the brand bills itself as "The World’s First 100% Plant-Based Bulk Wholesale Store", VEDGEco has a similar business model as Costco or BJ's, selling large volumes of products to members at a discounted price.

Brands that VEDGEco stocks include plant-based favorite such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Gardein, Field Roast, Lightlife, JUST, and so much more. The store launched in Hawaii in 2019, and after nearly a year of success, has decided to start offering delivery to all 48 contiguous US states.

"Our mission at VEDGEco is to make plant-based products more affordable and accessible for everyone across the United States, not just for restaurants and caterers, but for individuals and families to enjoy at home too,” says VEDGEco Co-Founder and CEO Trevor Hitch.

“Buying plant-based foods in bulk will save our customers a great deal of money. The added convenience of having these products shipped directly to their doors within 1-2 business days will make it easier than ever for every American to try a plant-based diet or add plant-based alternatives to their menu.”

VEDGEco ships all of its packages to customers in eco-friendly packaging, using no foam to help reduce the company's carbon footprint. Follow VEDGEco's Instagram to keep up with the August 1st opening in the lower 48 US states and all other new products and announcements.