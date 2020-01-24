How to Eat Your Greens Without Having to Power Through the Spinach
Like everyone else, I'm trying to eat healthier. But it's not always easy, especially this time of year. And while I love to eat vegetables, sometimes they aren’t the most convenient food to toss in my purse for an on-the-go snack. Like many health-conscious people, I struggle with ensuring I get enough vital nutrients in my diet, especially those found in greens like kale, chard, and collard greens. Or those in cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and cabbage. And trying to toss everything in a smoothie can make for one expensive (and potentially nasty tasting!) drink.
But I love the idea of powdered greens for a quick on the go nutritional boost. They are a tremendous addition to any nutrition regime, especially a vegan one. However, blending some dirt-like tasting green concoction with water often makes me gag. Minerals help the body function at optimal levels, and at the very least, add a mineral water a day to your regime.
This easy-to-make creamy drink masks that, well, green taste of a veggie-based mineral powder. (A few of my favorite brands are Healthforce, Sunfood, and Dr. Schulze’s)
It's easy to bring on your commute, or put in the fridge at work and sip throughout the day.These rich, sweet and creamy drinks almost make it feel like a drinkable dessert or even a light meal replacement for when you've had a big day of eating the day before or are trying to hold off for a celebratory evening dinner.
Try either of these two variations on the same drink for when you're in the mood fo a chocolate drink or more inspired by a mint flavor! And pssst—don’t tell but you can even make these without the green powder for a protein-filled sip.
Creamy Green Dream Mineral Drinks
Cashew Milk Base
¾ cup raw cashews soaked overnight
10 -12 oz. cold filtered water
2 tsp. Mineral Green powder
Creamy Mint Dream – ADD:
1-2 drops peppermint essential oil
1 Tbsp. maple syrup OR 5-10 drops liquid stevia
Dash Himalayan Pink Sea Salt
Creamy Salted Caramel Chocolate Dream – ADD:
1 Tbsp. raw cacao powder
¼ tsp. Himalayan pink salt
5-10 drops English Toffee Stevia
Store in a glass bottle and chill well before drinking. Keep in refrigerator for no more than three days.