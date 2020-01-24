How to Eat Your Greens Without Having to Power Through the Spinach

Like everyone else, I'm trying to eat healthier. But it's not always easy, especially this time of year. And while I love to eat vegetables, sometimes they aren’t the most convenient food to toss in my purse for an on-the-go snack. Like many health-conscious people, I struggle with ensuring I get enough vital nutrients in my diet, especially those found in greens like kale, chard, and collard greens. Or those in cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, brussels sprouts, and cabbage. And trying to toss everything in a smoothie can make for one expensive (and potentially nasty tasting!) drink.

But I love the idea of powdered greens for a quick on the go nutritional boost. They are a tremendous addition to any nutrition regime, especially a vegan one. However, blending some dirt-like tasting green concoction with water often makes me gag. Minerals help the body function at optimal levels, and at the very least, add a mineral water a day to your regime.

Like vitamins, minerals are an essential component to help your body run smoothly. Without essential minerals such as calcium, chloride, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, sodium, and sulfur, your body can not function properly and perform all of its cellular work such as exchanging oxygen and fuel from the blood stream to your cells. You may feel tired, hungry, a little "off" and not understand why. Minerals are found in the foods we eat, but also in the ground -- dirt is one way that minerals get sucked up into the root systems of the plants and earth growers like carrots, turnips, onions and more. A balanced diet is critical to maintain optimal mineral health in our bodies. They perform a multitude of functions including regulate hormones, maintain a healthy nervous system and help your cells operate throughout the day.

Macro and micro minerals are both found in nutrient-dense foods such as leafy greens, vegetables, roots, legumes, and even whole grain. Higher doses of macro minerals (think sodium, potassium, calcium, magnesium, etc.) are needed than micro minerals such as selenium, iron, zinc, fluoride, iodine.

We found a helpful chart to help you identify what’s what.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Because of today’s grab-and-go culture of eating, many people are not getting a proper amount of these essential minerals, especially magnesium, iron and iodine.

You may want to consult with a nutritionist to help you asses which minerals you are lacking most and ensure your green supplement provides those. Also, trust your source. Here are three brands I’ve used in the past and vetted well.

This easy-to-make creamy drink masks that, well, green taste of a veggie-based mineral powder. (A few of my favorite brands are Healthforce, Sunfood, and Dr. Schulze’s)

It's easy to bring on your commute, or put in the fridge at work and sip throughout the day.These rich, sweet and creamy drinks almost make it feel like a drinkable dessert or even a light meal replacement for when you've had a big day of eating the day before or are trying to hold off for a celebratory evening dinner.

Try either of these two variations on the same drink for when you're in the mood fo a chocolate drink or more inspired by a mint flavor! And pssst—don’t tell but you can even make these without the green powder for a protein-filled sip.

Creamy Green Dream Mineral Drinks

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cashew Milk Base

¾ cup raw cashews soaked overnight

10 -12 oz. cold filtered water

2 tsp. Mineral Green powder

Getty Images

Creamy Mint Dream – ADD:

1-2 drops peppermint essential oil

1 Tbsp. maple syrup OR 5-10 drops liquid stevia

Dash Himalayan Pink Sea Salt

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Creamy Salted Caramel Chocolate Dream – ADD:

1 Tbsp. raw cacao powder

¼ tsp. Himalayan pink salt

5-10 drops English Toffee Stevia

Store in a glass bottle and chill well before drinking. Keep in refrigerator for no more than three days.