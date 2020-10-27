Vegan Jamaican patties are finally here from Caribbean fast-casual restaurant Golden Krust, which has partnered with Beyond Meat to bring vegan turnovers to 1,000 retailers across the East Coast.

The patties are currently available at 1,000 retailers across the East Coast with larger retail distribution expected in the coming months. The new patties made with Beyond Meat come in two Jamaican inspired flavors, Spicy and Mild. Golden Krust adds its secret family recipe of herbs and spices to the meatless ground to bring an authentic patty. Just pop the patty in the oven and in two minutes you will have a delicious Jamaican 'beef' patty.

Golden Krust first tested the vegan Jamaican patties in February at select locations in Boston, Massachusetts; Hartford, Ohio; New York City, New York; and Toronto, Canada. “We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat to produce a plant-based protein patty with all the heritage of our Jamaican Family recipe. We are excited to share this innovation with consumers seeking plant-based protein options and still expect the authentic taste our fans love,” said Haywood Hawthorne, President of Retail at Golden Krus.

“We’re excited to partner with Golden Krust and appreciate their trust in us to deliver delicious plant-based protein options to their loyal customers. Golden Krust is bringing plant-based protein to the market in a new and different way, which is exciting for us at Beyond Meat,” said Tim Smith, Vice President of Foodservice Sales in North America at Beyond Meat.

The Jamaican Beyond Meat patties are available at 100 Golden Krust locations. Golden Krust products are distributed at 25,000 retail points in North America, including Kroger, Walmart, and Costco. In the coming months, we can expect that those who want to try the Vegan Jamaican patties to have access to the product in retailers across North America.