Get Your Favorite Deli Sandwiches Veganized at NYC’s New Vodega

There are some vegan dishes that are oh-so-easy to track down. Tantalizing vegan burgers, loaded with caramelized onions, avocado, pickles, and plenty of condiments. Vegan fro-yo with more toppings than you’ve got toes. Even vegan mac and cheese isn’t that hard to track down these days.

But when it comes to old-school deli sandwiches, you may be coming up dry. Well, New York City’s VODEGA in Dumbo, Brooklyn, is looking to change the sandwich-scape, one plant-based Cubano at a time.

Located at 140 Plymouth Street #140B (corner of Plymouth and Anchorage), the vegan comfort food menu consists of five sandwiches: Chopped Cheese ($14), Philly Cheesesteak ($14), The Mac Stack ($18), Jackfruit Cuban Sandwich ($13), and Vegan Breakfast Sausage, Egg, and Cheese ($8), all made with plant-based ingredients. For those who eat dairy, vegetarian versions of the sandwiches made with real cheese are also available. Side dishes include jeweled grains with nuts, herbs,and dried fruit, smoked mac and cheese, mixed greens salad, and curry hummus and veggies.

Sandwich-wise, we’re partial to the Philly Cheesesteak with thinly sliced seitan, accompanied by piles of fried onions, mushrooms, and peppers, with vegan cheese sauce, served on an Italian hoagie. And we’ve never met a smoked vegan mac and cheese we didn’t love.

“We have anything that you’d find at a New York bodega, turned vegan,” owner Jeremy Dean, a Salvadoran-Mexican chef whose last restaurant job was at the popular restaurant and bar Clover Club, told Eater.

If you don’t want to venture there for takeout, you can order delivery here or call (347) 916-0098. Note for the wise: Order one sandwich for lunch, one for dinner, and one for your vegan skeptical friend to carry them over to the enlightened side.