It’s great being able to take a break from cooking every now and then by having whole vegan meals delivered, but what about when you want to satisfy your snack cravings? Instead of doing more work in the kitchen or making a grocery trip run just for some quick, light bites, there’s another convenient option: Ordering vegan snacks straight to your door. From the sweet to the savory and subscription boxes to individual treats, here are some of the best vegan snacks you can get delivered.

Subscription Boxes

1. Vegancuts Snack Box

Great for: Snack lovers who enjoy discovering new foods

If you simply can’t get enough snacks, then Vegancuts has you covered with their Snack Box subscription. By signing up, you’ll get a monthly delivery of specially curated snacks—all 100% vegan and cruelty-free. You can count on there being at least 10 treats inside each time, and you can have a look on their website to get an idea of what kind of goodies they’ve sent out in the past. For example, they’ve previously shipped Plant Snacks Cassava Root Chips, CBDfx antioxidant gummies, and Lenny & Larry’s toasted coconut protein cookies. Any duplicate snacks you get from a previous month are considered bonuses and not counted in your 10 guaranteed new snacks. The cherry on top? They offer free U.S. shipping!

Bonus: Every month Vegancuts chooses an animal sanctuary to highlight and a portion of sales from their boxes goes directly to supporting them.

Order here.

2. Urthbox Vegan Box

Great for: Big snackers who like healthier options

While Urthbox isn’t a vegan company, they do offer a vegan box as one of their products. They focus on sending out non-GMO, organic, and all-natural products from trustworthy brands. Past Urthbox’s deliveries have included UNREAL Dark Chocolate Coconut Peanut Butter Cups, Pasta Chips, and Peeled Apple-to-the-Core Snacks. One distinguishing feature of Urthbox is that they let you choose your snack box size, ranging from the mini which is 7+ snacks at $14.99 to the large which is 27+ snacks at $44.99. They also offer free U.S. shipping!

Bonus: Urthbox offers special packages for companies if you want a healthier, vegan alternative to your office vending machine.

Order here.

3. Bunny James Vegan Box

Great for: Snack fiends who want quality products

To Order: Amazon

A provider of premium gift and snack boxes, Bunny James curates their offerings based on so-called “food tribes,” or a diet/eating preference that someone identifies with. One of their food tribes is vegan, and there are even more options to choose from within that category. For instance, they have a vegan bar box, vegan chip box, and vegan breakfast snacks box—but they also have general assortment boxes if you simply can’t decide. While you do have the ability to make a one-time purchase, subscribing gets you a 10% discount. Each of their box product pages clearly lists the number and type of snacks included so you know what to expect. Their handpicked items have included Mamma Chia Squeeze Vitality Snack, Beanfield Bean and Rice Chips, and Nature's Bakery Whole Wheat Fig Bars.

Bonus: Bunny James is committed to donating a percentage of their profits each year to charity.

Variety Packs

1. MadeGood Variety Pack

Great for: Parents who want to give their kids safe, wholesome snacks

To Order: https://www.madegoodfoods.com/ or Amazon

MadeGood’s mission is right in its name: They’re all about making good snacks with good intentions. Baked in a dedicated nut-free facility, their snacks are certified vegan, organic, and gluten-free. Since the company offers a few different snack options, opt for their MadeGood’s Classic Variety Pack to find your family’s favorites. Inside this variety pack, you’ll get a bounty of granola bars, granola minis, soft-baked mini cookies, crispy squares, and crispy light granola that racks up to 33 individual snacks in total. For all those fruit lovers and chocoholics out there, MadeGood even offers special fruit and chocolate variety packs!

Bonus: MadeGood snacks are free from common allergens, including peanut, tree nuts, soy, gluten, and sesame.

2. ZenB Variety Packs

Great for: Veggie lovers who prefer nutritious snacking

To Order: https://zenb.com/

ZenB is bringing the power of plant-based foods to snack time while promoting food waste reduction. They have two different types of products (veggie bites and veggie sticks), and both make use of more parts of the vegetable like the skin, stems, and seeds, which are still nutritious but often overlooked. You also won’t find any artificial flavors, artificial colors, or preservatives in their products. ZenB Veggie Bites are little resealable pouches of perfectly bite-sized snacks that pack a punch; every six Veggie Bites equals 1 cup of vegetables! ZenB Veggie Sticks are bars, which make for easy snacking on the go. Choose from one of their variety packs to sample a few flavors.

Bonus: First-time buyers can try ZenB products at a significant discount with their sample trial packs, and their larger Stock Up boxes offer a 60% discount.

3. Frooze Balls Variety Pack

Great for: Adventurers who need plant-powered energy

To Order: https://froozeballs.com/ or Amazon

Started in New Zealand, Frooze Balls was created as a clean alternative to other energy snacks packed with refined sugar. These vegan balls are made from natural ingredients like cashews, almonds, cacao, and dates. Frooze Balls also check the boxes of being preservative-free and non-GMO. Right now they have two variety packs to choose from. One includes six packets of their original Frooze Balls, each a different flavor (Lemon Cheesecake, Dark Forest, Cranberry, Peanut Butter, Fudgetastic, and Salted Maple). The other variety pack option is made up of their nut butter–filled Frooze Balls in Berry Brownie Nut Butter, Salted Caramel, and Choc Truffle flavors.

Bonus: Frooze Balls offers free standard shipping in the U.S.

Individual Products

1. Lil Bucks Clusterbucks

Great for: Vegans interested in superfoods and adaptogenic foods

To Order: https://www.lovelilbucks.com/

Lil Bucks is spurring on the buckwheat revolution. Their business revolves around sprouted buckwheat, a crunchy, protein-packed, gluten-free superfood that you can add to your smoothie bowls and yogurt-like granola or that you can top your soups and salads with like you would toasted seeds. Aside from their bags of sprouted buckwheat cereal, Lil Bucks sells Clusterbucks, which are adaptogenic buckwheat clusters made from, of course, their sprouted buckwheat seeds. At the moment, these grain-free snacks come in two flavors: Chocolate Reishi (the reishi comes from organic Red Reishi mushroom) and Turmeric Lemon Myrtle (lemon myrtle is an Australian shrub with a concentrated amount of antimicrobial plant citral).

Bonus: If you sign up for the Lil Bucks subscription program, you can get their products delivered to your door every month at a discounted price and with free shipping.

2. Amy’s Organic Sunny Candy Bars

Great for: Anyone with a sweet tooth

To Order: Amazon

You’ve probably come across one of Amy’s organic soups or one of their frozen entrees, but did you know they’re in the business of making vegan candy bars as well? This trusted brand has put their talents to sweets, and their Sunny candy bar, in particular, knocks it out of the park. Like a vegan version of Almond Joy, this candy bar is made up of toasty coconut and roasted almonds covered in organic dark chocolate. It’s dairy-free and gluten-free, and it’s non-GMO. Candy may not be the healthiest snack, but these bars are at least a step up from highly processed alternatives.

Bonus: One serving size of Amy’s Sunny Candy (1 bar, 37 grams) is 170 calories.

3. Savory Wild Portabella Jerky

Great for: Savory snackers who are looking for meat alternatives

To Order: https://savorywild.com/ or Amazon

Savory Wild is mixing up the jerky game with their savory portabella jerky. This vegan snack may be free of meat but it’s still full of that umami flavor. What it doesn’t have is preservatives, artificial ingredients, hydrogenated oils, or saturated fats. Savory Wild has three flavors available: Sweet Balsamic and Golden Fig; Roasted Garlic and Black Pepper; and Sesame, Ginger, and Korean Chili. Each bag makes up 9 to 10 grams of protein and is considered a good source of the antioxidant selenium.

Bonus: Big fans of Savory Wild’s jerky can purchase wholesale quantities of their product.

If you’re hungry for more vegan snacks, check out The Beet’s article on the best vegan snacks you can get delivered from Amazon!