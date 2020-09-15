Field Roast’s Chao Cheese Adds Five New Vegan Varieties

Fans of Field Roast's Chao cheese, the number one best-selling vegan cheese in the U.S., will be happy to know that new varieties of the plant-based favorite are almost here. Field Roast is releasing two new flavors of the beloved slices, Smoked Original Slices, and Spicy Original Slices, as well as three new dairy-free coconut-based products: a Creamy Original Block, Creamy Original Shreds and Mexican Style Blend Shreds.

In a press release, Field Roast gives customers an idea of what they can expect from the flavor profiles of these new dairy-free options.

Chao Smoked Original Slices – Chao Creamery’s Smoked Original Slices have the sharp bite and smooth texture you love in the Creamy Original Slices with a smoky finish that will take your next sandwich to a whole new level.

– Chao Creamery’s Smoked Original Slices have the sharp bite and smooth texture you love in the Creamy Original Slices with a smoky finish that will take your next sandwich to a whole new level. Chao Spicy Original Slices – Chao Creamery’s Spicy Original Slices have a hint of sharp jalapeño and a creamy texture that melts like a dream.

– Chao Creamery’s Spicy Original Slices have a hint of sharp jalapeño and a creamy texture that melts like a dream. Chao Creamy Original Block – Chao Creamery’s Creamy Original Block has a sharp, savory bite and a creamy texture, making it a delicious addition to any meal.

– Chao Creamery’s Creamy Original Block has a sharp, savory bite and a creamy texture, making it a delicious addition to any meal. Chao Creamy Original Shreds - A tasty dairy-free addition to any dish, hot or cold. Sprinkle onto your salad, melt into your plant-based omelet, or just eat it straight out of the pouch!

- A tasty dairy-free addition to any dish, hot or cold. Sprinkle onto your salad, melt into your plant-based omelet, or just eat it straight out of the pouch! Chao Mexican Style Blend Shreds – Chao Creamery's Mexican Style Blend Shreds combine our Creamy Original and Tomato Cayenne shreds to create a sharp, cheesy flavor with a nice kick of spice.

“We took the fan-favorite Chao Creamery Creamy Original and expanded it into new flavors and forms that give consumers even more flavor potential in the kitchen,” said Dan Curtin, President of Greenleaf Foods. “These products are unlike anything else that exists in the dairy-free cheese category. It’s a taste that only Chao can deliver!”

You can expect these new Chao varieties and flavors to start to pop up on shelves at 1,000 Walmart locations and will be available at Kehe and UNFI. Meijer, Hannaford, Food Lion and other U.S. retailers in the coming weeks with an SRP of $5.99.

For more dairy-free cheese, check out The 10 Best Vegan Cheeses That Taste Like the Real Thing, where Chao cheese tops our list at number one.