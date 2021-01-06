Dunkin' Donuts has added another meatless breakfast sandwich to its lineup. The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich features a black-bean-based Morningstar Patty served on a multi-grain thin bun and is perfectly suited for vegetarians and plant-forward eaters. Although the sandwich includes an egg-white omelet and cheese, Dunkin' designed the sandwich so that vegan customers could easily customize their order to fit their dietary needs: Vegans will just need to substitute the bread for one that doesn’t contain honey and ditch the dairy and egg.

Dunkin’s newest sandwich comes as an addition to its growing list of plant-based options on the menu. Last year, Dunkin debuted a “Sausage” Breakfast Sandwich made with Beyond Meat’s plant-based sausage and offered oat milk at all of its U.S locations. There’s a rumor that the iconic brand might potentially even have a vegan donut in the works after Dunkins’ CEO, David Hoffman, hinted that “as it relates to a vegan doughnut, we continue to investigate a viable vegan doughnut option. We are looking at it closely.”

Jill Nelson, Dunkin’s Vice President of Marketing, describes the chain’s newest plant-based option, saying, “Dunkin’ is proud to expand our plant-based offerings with the introduction of the new Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich to meet the needs of our guests and provide the flexitarian and vegetarian options they crave to keep running any time of day.”

Clearly, Dunkin' has noted the growing number of “flexitarian” customers and the wide range of plant-based options offered by Dunkins’ competitors. No matter where you chose to start your day with a plant-based breakfast sandwich, an increased variety of delicious options makes starting the day a little more enjoyable, no matter the dietary preference. The Southwest Veggie Power Breakfast Sandwich is available at participating Dunkin' locations for a limited time.