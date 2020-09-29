Dr. Martens released a limited-edition vegan boot in collaboration with Marc Jacobs and it sold out within minutes of the launch. The boots are based on the Dr. Martens classic 1460 style that are accessorized with various chains, trinkets, and charms that are true to Marc Jacobs' signature offbeat, punk-infused glam.

“Marc Jacobs has always done whatever the hell he’s wanted, Brilliantly unpredictable and known for his unique and outspoken perspective on everything from fashion to societal expectation- his legacy is nothing short of legendary. And there’s no exception with this unique collaboration. They’re wound around a completely vegan upper- another uncompromising statement from Jacobs- and complete with dual-branded tongue label and swing tag, yellow welt stitching, and a vegan heel loop,” said the Dr. Martens brand in a statement.

The vegan boots ring in at $268 per pair and have become so sought-after and in-demand since the announcement of the collaboration that upon their release the Dr. Martens' website crashed and the boots sold out within six minutes in Germany.

Doc Martens Sees Huge Growth Thanks to Vegan Line

Currently, the company is not planning on restocking the limited-edition Marc Jacobs boots, which are a part of the celebration of Dr. Martens’ 60th anniversary. The collaborations for the anniversary will include partnerships with 12 different designers to remaster its 1460 style. Dr. Martens collaborations will release a new limited-edition boot style every month with the different designers. Even if you missed out on the Marc Jacobs boots there are still plenty of opportunities to get a pair of these boots that are collaborated with one of the other designers.

Dr. Marten first launched its vegan shoe line in 2011, making vegan alternatives to its classic leather styles. Kenny Wilson, CEO of Dr. Martens revealed that in the first quarter of 2019 the company’s sales had increased by 70 percent mostly due to its vegan line.