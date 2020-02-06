Download Our New App and You Won’t Miss a Beet

Want more plant-based recipes in the palm of your hand every day? Love getting the latest plant-based news alerts? Or finding a restaurant that just opened in your 'hood that serves vegan sushi? The Beet is excited to announce that our new app is now available for iOS and Android! And it will keep you up to date on all the latest news, helpful how-tos, and everything you need to embrace the plant-based lifestyle.

Download it today to access exclusive news, city guides to the best plant-based restaurants, and a helpful "Find Vegan Near Me" widget that locates vegan food all over the world.

Product Reviews to Help You Shop Smarter and Buy the Best Vegan Foods

Standing in Whole Foods or Trader Joe's trying to figure out which plant-based creamer is best? The Beet Meter, which ranks products for health and taste, is right there on the app. (And you can add your own rating too, once you've tried something you want to recommend to others.) Get the latest helpful advice from leading experts in the plant-based field, and so much more.

A few of the helpful features on the app include:

Recipe of the Day Alerts to help you decide what to cook for dinner or dessert

Shopping Lists for what to buy or prep this weekend so you'll eat healthy all week long

New delicious products to try, like Ben & Jerry's latest vegan ice cream flavors

Tips and tricks on how to go plant-based and love it, like nutritionist-approved snacks

Share your pictures of what you're cooking and enter to be featured on The Beet

Our app allows you to save articles for offline viewing, and also to share your greatest recipe hits. Just submit a photo of a recipe you've tried out—from The Beet or Goop or elsewhere —and we may even publish it along with your commentary on how it went. You can be featured on The Beet.

We're collecting user entries for #RealityBites, our new column that lets you test the recipes and report back on how it went! Or share your plant-based transformation story for a chance to be featured on The Beet as a First-Person Success Story!

Download The Beet app today and get even more support on your plant-based journey!