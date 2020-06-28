Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, we’re all looking to read and watch more about inspiring BIPOC members of society and learn from them and their triumphs during these dark times.

On Netflix, the streaming platform has recently launched a Black Lives Matter collection, dedicated to movies, series, and documentaries about racial injustice and being Black in America.

In addition to the collection, we were thrilled to discover the recent Netflix documentary She Did That thanks to a heads-up from our friends over at Live Kindly. The first film from In Her Shoes blog founder Renae Bluitt, the documentary chronicles Black businesswomen as they trailblaze in their careers.

Among the four women profiled in the documentary, two are the founders of vegan and cruelty-free brands. First, there’s Lisa Price, who founded the multicultural hair, body, and skin care brand, Carol's Daughter. Then, there’s Melissa Butler, founder of makeup company, The Lip Bar. Watch the trailer below, and get ready to update your liquid matte lipstick and body wash collection pronto.

If you’re looking for more ways to use your dollar to support Black-owned businesses, scope out these seven black-owned businesses we love and these plant-based brands that are doing something to further the Black Lives Matter movement. We’ve also launched a Vegans of Color channel to spotlight more women like Renae, Lisa, and Melissa. We’re all in this together, and kudos to Netflix for giving this powerful documentary such a large platform to galvanize all the Renaes, Lisas, and Melissas to come.