Football bets are inherently risky, but for singer Luke Combs, his loss may actually be a big gain. The "Does to Me" singer says he's going vegan for 90 days after losing a bet on an NFL game.

"I did lose a bet, not on [the] Super Bowl, however," Combs told his record label. "It was on the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons game, the first game that we played this year. I’m born and raised in North Carolina. Obviously a huge Carolina Panthers fan. And, my keyboard player is born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. Obviously, a huge Atlanta Falcons fan. We decided to do a bet that was more of a physical challenge."

The Panthers lost that game (40-20) and Combs honored his bet. Had he won, though, his keyboard player, Neil Tankersley, would have had to grow out what's left of his hair for three months without cutting it.

Combs says he is craving meat, but he's sticking with the diet.

"I’m still alive, I’ll put it that way," Combs said. "I eat a lot of bars like protein bars, a lot of veggies. And, if you’re not familiar with vegan, it’s no animal products whatsoever: no meat, no cheese, no milk, no butter, no anything good. So I’ve still got about 70 or 80 odds days left, which is pretty depressing to think about. But, I will prevail through the end of this. I’m looking forward to a good steak after this is all said and done."

Will Combs Stay Vegan?

We're hoping Combs may have a change of heart once his 90 days are up. He could come away from the vegan challenge having lost weight and see drops in his risk for type-2 diabetes and heart disease.

He may feel differently about eating animals, too. Magician Penn Jillette recently told Joe Rogan that while he initially went vegan for his health, he experienced a profound shift in consciousness shortly after. It all came down to do his gut microbiota. “This has happened to a lot of friends of mine,” he explained. “After whatever it takes, people are guessing like three months, four months of no animal products, those little critters eating sh*t in your guts die.”

“They like the meat stuff,” he continued. “They’re not giving that feedback loop. [Then], I just found a real emotional change. All of a sudden I went, ‘I don’t want to be a part of that suffering.’ It was really strange how that changed.”

We're eager to follow Comb's journey and hope that after his 90 days are finished, he feels a change in heart and decides to stick with veganism, opting for a portabello mushroom steak instead of the real thing.