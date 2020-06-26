When times are tough, the vegan community steps up to the plate. In recent weeks during the Black Lives Matter movement, we’ve been amazed to see so many plant-based businesses contribute to the rally for change. Black Chef Ayindé Howell has made a 30-year commitment to support Black Lives Matter organizations financially. A Latinx vegan outreach group is delivering food and essentials to Skid Row during the coronavirus outbreak. One website,TheNileList.com, it has launched a tool to help consumers find black-owned businesses across the U.S. in categories like vegan, cruelty-free, and natural.

Now, we’re glad the incredible work of Chicago vegan bakery, Pie, Pie My Darling, has come onto our radar from Veg News. As the company announced on its website, each week for the month of June we'll be donating 10% of our sales to a local black-led organization fighting for justice and equality.

Through two fundraisers, the plant-based bakeshop has raised nearly $7,000 for Black Lives Matter-related organizations. This initiative was part of the Bakers Against Racism virtual bake sale, a global initiative that ran from June 15th through June 20th to use funds raised from tasty treats into action for social justice.

First, Pie, Pie My Darling raised an impressive $2,442 through the sales of 200 anti-racist cookies and all cake sales for a full week. Then, an additional $4,425 was raised through a cake raffle.

“I decided to participate because I was really wanting to find a tangible way to be helpful during this time and was inspired by so many artists creating anti-racist art,” Heather Bodine-Lederman, the founder of Pie, Pie My Darling and head baker told VegNews. “Since baking is my medium, it just seemed like such a great way to send a clear anti-racist message, increase awareness, and raise funds for organizations that are fighting for justice and equality.”

Even though the Bakers Against Racism fundraiser has officially ended, Pie, Pie My Darling is continuing to do its part to raise money for those in need. Follow along on Instagram to see what non-profits current baked good sales are supporting.

For now, if you live outside of the Chicago area, you’re out of luck when it comes to getting Bodine-Lederman’s amazing desserts. If you do live in Chicagoland, Pie, Pie My Darling’s storefront is currently closed but pickup and delivery options are still available. For more information, visit their website here. From vegan cake jars to heart sugar cookies to colorful cakes galore, stay drooling, darlings.