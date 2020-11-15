At The Beet, our editors are always trying out new, innovative plant-based products in order to give our readers the best possible recommendations. There's always something exciting stocked in our fridges, cabinets, and pantries, and we thought we would show you what products we're loving this week. Below are the best-loved products from our team of editors: Lucy, Stephanie, Hailey, and Caitlin. Some of these products may have been sent to us for feedback and editorial consideration, but we only recommend our most-loved picks.

Lucy's Favorites

1. Ka' Chava SuperFood Plant-Based Protein: The Whole-Body Meal

Quick: What has 25 grams of protein, 9 grams of fiber, 26 essentials vitamins and minerals and Omega-3s from chia and flax seeds, but tastes like a chocolate milk shake? A delicious, rich, satisfying protein drink that is easy to make (you add the powder to water and stir) and even easier to want to sip from Ka'Chava, The Whole-Body Meal. I love Ka'Chava's wholesome bag of chocolate that instantly stires up into an afternoon pick-me-up, espcially when I've eaten a healthy lunch and crave a "little something" around 3 in the afternoon. Take it on the road, since this energy drink will sustainn you through hikes, bikes and any adventure you want to get into next.

Not one to want to reach for cookies on my healthy diet, Ka'Chava satisfies my sweet tooth while nourishing my body. It touts that it was "born on the side of a mountain ini a small kitchen on the edge of the jungle" and contains all kinds of amazing natural ingredients: Cocoa, Coconut milk, soluble vegetable fiber, natural flavors and offers your body adaptogens (1,000 mgs) and greens (17 packed in one scoop) and probiotics,m in the form of fiber. You wouldn't know it though: All you will taste is chocolate. This vegan, gluten-free, soy-free dairy-free artificial sweetener-free preservative-free drink comes in several flavors and blends but, trust me, the chocolate is the star of the show.

2. So Good So You Health Shots

After listening to the news any one of these days you can't help but wonder: How can I be healthier, boost my immunity, avoid the dreaded coronavirus, and keep my energy up? Do all the usual precautions, and then take an energy- or health-boosting shot, in the form of So Goo So You. When I was feeling particularly stressed and on deadline, I twisted open the little white top of this adorable plastic container and tossed one back and... Bam! The 40,000 mgs of organic turmeric hit me like a refreshing slap in the face. In a good way, as if to say: Wake up immunity! We got work to do! Okay so it didn't actually say that, but I imagined my immune system doing a little happy dance after this spicy orange "longevity shot" as it's called, which packed 1 billion probiotic CFU's into less than 2 fluid ounces. So whether the shot was helpful or had the placebo effect, I felt I had just done something positive for my healthy body, which any scientist will tell you, is the same as actually doing something healthy for your body.

These little numbers come in a variety of health-boosting detox blends in adorable eco-friendly bottles that frankly I like so much I am finding a new use for since they are a perfect travel size for packing favorite liquids for your next airplane trip (whenever that may be...). Next up, and before I do hop on a flight to see my family, I plan to power through the rainbow-colored offerings of mixes called: Endurance, Detox, Beauty, Digestion, Energy, and Sleep, which arrived in a variety pack. Times are scarey. Stay health out there. With So Good So You you can tell yourself: "Body, we got this."

Stephanie's Favorites

1. Burny Wild’s Adventure Sauce

When I got to test out this “adventure sauce” and read that it was intended to be a hot sauce that allowed flavor to shine through, I was sold. I'm a true lover of spice and regularly douse my food with hot sauce, but there comes a point when the only thing you're tasting is the spiciness, and not the flavor of your food. Well, Burny Wild's Adventure Sauce is completely changing that– the sauce is light, creamy, smokey, sweet, and brings some heat without being overwhelming and while still maintaining a unique, delicious taste.

The sauce is chef-made, vegan, gluten-free, and made without any preservatives, so you can feel good about putting it on, well, pretty much anything. I topped avocado toast, pesto tofu sandwiches, fries, and even salads with this sauce and it leveled up each dish it came into contact with. If this sounds like your type of condiment, you're in luck–today, Burny Wild's Kickstarter to bring this sauce to the masses reached its goal to be fully funded, and you can keep up with this journey on the brand's IG.

2. Marine Algae Derived Vegan Omega-3 Supplement, Zenwise Health

When Miley Cyrus announced her departure from veganism a couple of months ago, many people were talking about Omega-3's, which she said she wasn't getting enough of, leading her to eat fish again. In actuality, there are plenty of sources of Omega-3s that are completely vegan, from chia seeds to walnuts to hemp seeds.

If you're someone who, like me, would rather take a supplement than remember to add seeds to your plate, there are also vegan Omega-3 options on the market, like my current favorite, Zenwise Health's Marine Algae Derived Vegan Omega-3. These softgels are made with vegetarian capsules and are completely vegan, providing 450 mg of Omega-3s from two supplements. As always, check with your doctor before adding a supplement to your diet, but these have helped me in boosting my brain function and feeling alert, sharp, and ready to tackle the workday.

Hailey's Favorites

1. M-61 Hyrdaboost Eye Cream, $78

Eye cream is a hit or miss, especially if the cream is irritating or doesn't give you results. I've tried a handful of different eye cream products and haven't found the perfect one until I tried this Hydraboost Eye Cream from M-61. This product works wonders. In just one week, I've noticed a difference in the smoothness of my skin around my eyes, and a highlight effect that makes my skin glow and dewy. I normally experience under-eye puffiness, but I noticed that this eye cream smooths out the skin and reduces under-eye bags. The best part is that this product is made with natural and vegan ingredients and hasn't been tested on animals, which is an A-plus in my book. I recommend this product one hundred percent, especially if you are feeling stressed, not getting enough sleep, don't wear makeup, or simply need a good eye cream that brightens and smooths your skin.

2. Core Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate Overnight Oat Bar, $2.89

Step aside protein bars, the Core Bar Peanut Butter Chocolate Overnight Oat Bar is a game-changer. This probiotic bar tastes just like a cookie and is the perfect combination of sweet and savory. The best part is that the bar is made with real, organic ingredients and makes you feel good after eating it, instead of feeling like you ate a processed candy bar. Each bar contains 7 grams of fiber and protein, 0 grams of added sugar, and is completely satisfying so I can avoid snacking. If you're a busy person, athlete, or someone who wants to enjoy a healthier power bar, that tastes incredible, stick a few of these in your bag and bring them on the go. You will never want to reach for a candy bar again because this is the better alternative and still gives you that sweet fix you crave.

Caitlin's Favorites

1. Siggi's Plant-Based Coconut Yogurt

Breakfast will be forever changed once you try Siggi's plant-based yogurt. Siggi's was my favorite yogurt brand before I started eating plant-based, and luckily it now comes in a dairy-free, plant-based version. This creamy coconut-based yogurt is delicious and satisfying with fresh fruit or plant-based granola on top.

Unlike many yogurts on the market, Siggi's is made with good-for-you, simple ingredients such as coconut milk, pea protein, cane sugar, macadamia nuts, tapioca flour and Live Active Cultures. Siggi's plant-based yogurt comes in five flavors: Vanilla & Cinnamon, Mango, Raspberry, Mixed Berries and Strawberry. Depending on the flavor, in one container is 180 calories, 10 grams of fat, 11 grams of carbs, 1 gram of fiber, 7 grams of sugar and 10 grams of protein. Siggi's available at Wegmans, Shoprite, Whole Foods and online at Amazon.



2. Mooala Original Bananamilk

Add a punch of flavor to any smoothie, coffee or baked goods with Mooala's Bananamilk. This creamy plant-based milk alternative stands out for its unique banana flavor and smooth texture. The minute you taste Mooala you may think it's an indulgent treat but it's actually one of the healthier plant-based milks.

Mooala Original Bananamilk has a short ingredient list including filtered water, bananas, sunflower seeds and a hint of cinnamon. It also is an allergen-friendly dairy alternative and perfect for anyone who is nut-free or gluten-free. One 8 ounce serving has only 60 calories, 4 grams of sugar, 1 gram of protein, 360 miligrams of potassium and 30 percent of your daily calcium. You can find Mooala Original Bananmilk at many major stores such as Walmart, Wegmans, Foodtown, Shoprite and is also available online at Amazon here.