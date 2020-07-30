If you’re anything like us, you’ve been obsessing over Catherine Zeta-Jones’ fashion sense since, oh, 1998. Now, we’re thrilled to learn we can channel a bit of her bold elegance with a new line of vegan ballet flats from women’s footwear company Butterfly Twists.

The Casa Zeta-Jones line currently includes four styles, Olivia, Annie, Gigi, and Holly, with three of the four designs offering more than one color option. Each retail between $71 and $77 and are crafted with soft vegan leather. All shoes also feature a flexible sole to ensure your comfort.

“I am so excited to introduce to you all my newest project for @CasaZetaJones – a collection of bold, handmade shoes with @Butterflytwists,” Zeta-Jones announced in a recent Instagram post. “For the past year, I have been working on all new products for Casa Zeta-Jones. In this tough time, I wanted to bring some joy and comfort from my Casa to yours, so I’ve selected a few special items that make me feel good, and I hope they will do the same for you,” she continues in the caption, which is displayed alongside a photo of Zeta-Jones sporting the Casa Olivia in black-and-white.

“It was so important to me to work on something I knew was for every woman. Not only is this shoe collection entirely vegan, but it is fresh, fun and different!” she writes, adding that she hopes everyone “love[s] them the same way I do.”

Personally, we can’t wait to slip on a pair of blue Casa Annie ballet flats and kick back with a glass of Cameron Diaz’s vegan, organic wine and enjoy a summer sunset.

Colorful, casual, fun, with just a hint of eccentricity—our favorite way to flaunt our style M.O. in the dog days of summer.