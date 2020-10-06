Brave GentleMan Releases Shoe Made From Waste-Diverted Materials

Vegan menswear brand Brave GentleMan just launched a new handcrafted shoe made out of waste-diverted cotton and polyester, aptly named Revenant.

Brave GentleMan first launched in 2010 becoming the first vegan lifestyle menswear brand in the world. When you preorder the new Revenant shoes not only do you get 20% off the item but the preorder system helps the company correctly estimate the demand for the product, minimizing the waste.

“Ethical fashion’ is not an aesthetic. It is a methodology. Brave GentleMan simply applies this method to classic menswear aesthetics. We don’t believe animals belong in the fashion production system or any industrial system for that matter," said in the company's manifesto.

The materials used to create these shoes are minimally impactful, vegan, recycled, organic, and high-tech sustainable materials. The Revenant sneaker comes in a variety of color combinations including:

Red and Gray

Gray, Green and Neon Orange

Navy and Neon Yellow

Gray, Gum and Blue

Brown and Black Stripe

Black

Gray and Neon Pink

Celebrities including Alan Cumming and Liam Hemsworth have been seen wearing Brave GentleMan. “Brave GentleMan does things differently. We embrace a slow-fashion production model. We resist industry-induced ‘seasons’. We invest in sustainable innovation, superior vegan materials, ethical labor and Classic styles made with quality,” as described on the company's website.

Pre-order the shoes for $120 here.