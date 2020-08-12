For actors and producers Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh it’s not enough to be movie stars—the Bollywood power couple wants to change the world, too. First step: Launching a plant-based meat company, Imagine Meats.

So what inspired them to start this new venture? Like many entrepreneurs, the wheels started turning with their own dinner plates. The husband-and-wife duo went vegetarian around four years ago, and Ritesh found himself sometimes longing for meat. “With plant-based meats around, I am a much happier vegetarian now,” he told The Economic Times.

“I have always been focused on the kind of planet we are leaving behind for our children,” Genelia, who shares two sons with Riteish, said in the same piece. “Seeing first-hand the innovation underway in the global food industry, Riteish and I were encouraged to take this big step and bring to you delicious foods which are so much better for the planet. We want Imagine Meats to be the choice for anybody seeking the taste of meat, without the guilt of environmental and public health impacts.”

The co-founders are working with Good Food Institute India to create their line of plant-based meat products which will be brought to consumers in the months ahead. In addition to teaming up with Good Food Institute India, they’re also collaborating with global ingredients manufacturer, Chicago-based Archer Daniels Midland, which has a presence in Singapore, Berlin, and the U.S.

So far, no formal announcement has been made as to what plant-based meat alternatives will be in Imagine Meats’ portfolio, based on social media posts we are guessing a plant-based lamb and chicken substitute will be in the lineup.

Whatever’s in store, we’re looking forward to trying it. Preferably with a cold, refreshing drink and an action-packed Bollywood film streaming in the background while we scarf dinner down.