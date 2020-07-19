Here at The Beet, we’re all about supporting vegan beauty and skincare brands, especially when they're Black-owned. That’s why we were glad to hear encouraging news from the “please pass the sunscreen front:” Black Girl Sunscreen has raised $1 million from a private female funding source, as shared in a recent Forbes article.

So far, the company has two products, Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 and BGS Kids SPF 50. Both are free of white residue, cruelty-free, vegan, and reef-safe, as well as crafted with ingredients like cacao seed butter, avocado oil, and aloe. The two sunscreens are formulated especially for Black skin, and the company will add a third product to its portfolio by the end of the calendar year.

For now, BGS SPF 30 will run you $18.99 for a three-ounce tube and BGS Kids SPF 50 will set you back $9.99 for the same amount. Order them online here.

Per Forbes, Black Girl Sunscreen is the only indie Black-owned brand carried year-round in Target’s sun care department. Coupled with nearly 100,000 Instagram followers and rave product reviews, Black Girl Sunscreen is poised to explode into the mainstream.

As founder Shontay Lundy told Forbes of obtaining the $1 million investment, “I worked hard for three years. We created a groundbreaking product for an underserved market that resonated with our community. Black Girl Sunscreen brought awareness and shifted a mindset around people of color wearing sunscreen.”

Safer sun habits, racial inclusion, and cruelty-free? Now that’s a triple-threat we can get behind.