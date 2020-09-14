Beyond Meat Launches New Vegan Meatless Meatballs Nationwide

One of our favorite meat alternatives is back with another exciting product, and it's arriving just in time for the chilly season when you might need a little extra plant-based comfort food. Beyond Meat has just announced that they're launching Beyond Meatballs, available in grocery stores across the nation starting this week. While many consumers have been engineering their own meatballs out of Beyond Meat, this new offering is pre-seasoned, pre-rolled, ready to cook, and takes the extra effort out of your pasta dish, appetizer, or sandwich.

Beyond Meat Launches New Meatballs

Look out for these tasty meatless meatballs in grocery stores like Whole Foods, Stop & Shop, Sprouts, Harris Teeter, Kroger and Albertsons, and more others by early October. The product will be found in the fresh meat section with an SRP of $6.99 for 12 meatballs.

“We’re thrilled to introduce Beyond Meatballs as they deliver on consumers’ growing demand for delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options without GMOs or synthetic ingredients,” said Stuart Kronauge, Chief Marketing Officer, Beyond Meat in a statement. “We are proud to introduce our newest innovation at retailers nationwide and know our fans will be excited about the great taste and convenience of Beyond Meatballs.”

To celebrate this new launch, Beyond Meat is holding 1-day only Beyond Meatball pop-up shops in Los Angeles and New York City on Wednesday, September 16th. The brand will be giving away free Beyond Meatball Hero or Beyond Meatballs and Spaghetti, for takeout only. Fans must reserve their complimentary meal and pick-up time in advance via The Beyond Meatball Shop’s LA and NY pages on Resy, while supplies last.