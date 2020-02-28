It’s the best time of the year: the holiday rush is over, temperatures are getting warmer, spring break is approaching, and the girl scout’s are knocking on your door. Yes, it’s girl scout cookie season and vegans are stocking up. But are Girl Scout cookies vegan?

We've got some good news, because the cookies you’re drooling over are 100% vegan: Thin Mints, Thanks-A-Lots, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades, and S'mores. These cookies are made by ABC bakers and sell for $5 a box.

Fun Fact: If you're a Girl Scout Cookie Monster, you're not alone. The nonprofit makes $800 million in revenue and sells 200 million boxes a season—that's more than Oreos makes in a year, and, Oreos are America's favorite cookie.

Here are the 5 Girl Scouts cookies you can scarf down without questioning if they are vegan:

1. Thin Mints: The highest selling cookie in the entire Girl Scout community is the crunchiest of the bunch. Pop them in the freezer and eat them chilled for a refreshing mint taste. It's hard to resist eating the entire box (and then some).

2. Thanks-A-Lots: We should thank Girl Scouts for making these cookies vegan! These soft shortbread cookies are coated with chocolate fudge and taste delicious with a glass of plant-based milk or a cup of hot coffee.

3. Peanut Butter Patties: Coated in chocolate, stuffed with soft peanut butter, layered with a thin crispy cookie, these cookies are a sinful treat. You'll want to eat the entire box after one bite, but if you're looking on the bright side, peanut butter is a good source of vegan protein. Dip these PB patties in a glass of almond or oat milk...or toss them in a blender with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for a dessert milkshake.

4. Lemonades: With a tangy lemon icing, and a soft shortbread cookie, these citrus treats have the perfect amount of sweetness. Dip them in a hot cup of tea and raise your pinky up high! They also taste delicious with a scoop of vanilla ice cream between two cookies, and there you have a lemonade ice cream sandwich.

5. S'mores: Gather around the campfire because these crispy graham cookies, dipped in crème icing and finished with a chocolate coating are worth singing about! Just keep in mind when ordering to buy the chocolate covered ones because there are two different flavors with the same name, and the other S'mores cookies are not vegan.