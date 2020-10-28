If you’re on a plant-based diet and can’t help but dream about the taste of Popeyes signature flaky biscuit, there’s a new petition you can sign that might make your plant-based chicken biscuit dreams a reality. Manny Rutinel, a law student at Yale, has created a petition for Popeyes to add a plant-based chicken option, and people seem to agree: The petition already has more than 10,000 signatures.

For Rutinel, his petition is about much more than his love of biscuits: He created his petition after Latino Civil Rights Groups called for a boycott of meat products due to the outbreaks of COVID-19 in meat factories. Rutinel speaks to the importance of his petition, explaining, “With over 2,400 locations, Popeyes is one of the largest fried chicken chains in the United States. And while other restaurants around the country are adapting to the climate of this pandemic, Popeyes is refusing to get on board, choosing to risk the lives of thousands of meat industry workers.”

After the success of Popeye’s competitors’ plant-based options at chains including Kentucky Fried Chicken and Burger King, and with meatless meat sales up 35% during the COVID crisis, Rutinel points out that Popeyes has a lot to gain if the company was to incorporate plant-based meat options onto the menu. He explains the significance of Popeyes' opportunity to make plant-based foods more accessible: “A growing number of communities are calling for more access to plant-based foods, particularly those communities most underserved. In fact, the growth of plant-based protein and meat alternatives is projected to increase from $4.6 billion to $85 billion in 2030. Popeye’s has a tremendous opportunity to catch up to its competitors by providing a plant-based chicken option.”

As more and more fast-food chains incorporate plant-based meats into their menu, the support Rutinel’s petition has gained demonstrates that people now expect plant-based options at fast-food restaurants. If Popeyes takes the pledge, plant-based biscuit lovers everywhere will have a new breakfast option, no meat, or meat-industry, necessary.

You can view Rutinel's petition here.