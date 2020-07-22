7 Vegan Items to Stock Up on at BJ’s Wholesale Club

Many people think that eating vegan means spending more time and money at fancy natural food markets where it’s the norm to get sticker shock. The truth is, you can find worthwhile plant-based products at stores designed around savings like BJ’s Wholesale Club. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular vegan items they sell so you can eat more plant-based meals without burning a hole in your wallet. (Remember: Not all BJs carry the same stock nationwide, but you’re likely to find one if not more of the below to throw in your cart during your next trip.)

1. Gardein Seven Grain Crispy Meatless Tenders

The meat alternatives on the market can be pretty hit or miss, but Gardein doesn’t disappoint with their Seven Grain Crispy Meatless Tenders. These vegan chick’n strips are made from a blend of soy, wheat, vegetables and a mix of seasonings that add some serious flavor. Throw them on top of a salad, put them in a wrap, enjoy them with some dip, or include them in a dish entirely of your own creation.

2. Gardein Meatless Meatballs

Another vegan food favorite of Gardein’s product line can also be found at BJ’s: meatless meatballs. Similar to its meatless tenders, these are made from soy, wheat, and vegetables so they’re a solid source of plant-based protein. Vegan meatballs make a perfect pair with pasta and tomato sauce, but they also work well in meatless meatball subs or as a crowd-pleasing quick appetizer. They’re an easy (and tasty) way to cut back on red meat without sacrificing the taste or texture.

3. Earth Balance Organic Whipped Buttery Spread

This vegan spread offers that irresistible buttery taste but one that is completely created all from plants. Light and creamy, it’s delicious on bagels or toasts, but you can also use it to add some rich flavor when frying or baking. As an extra bonus, this smooth vegetable-based spread is free of MSG and contains zero trans fats, so there’s no guilt when you lather it onto your food or use it in your cooking.

4. Amy's Organic Lentil Soups

Even if you’ve only been recently eating plant-based or vegan, chances are you’ve run into some of Amy’s products at the grocery store. And if you’ve never seen this brand before, commit it to memory because its lineup contains a number of flavorful plant-based foods, including these organic lentil soups. Made from organic lentils, onions, carrots, celery, and potatoes it tastes fresh without the fuss of making soup from scratch. What this soup won’t have are preservatives while also being relatively low in sodium for canned food. Grab a pack of these so you always have a quick, vegan meal at the ready when hunger strikes or you just aren't in the mood to meal prep.

5. Joseph's Flax, Oat Bran & Whole Wheat Lavash Bread

Lavash bread is a type of thin, unleavened flatbread that’s great to use when making wraps. These slices are a fast way of adding more protein into your plant-based diet in addition to getting a dose of omega-3s and whole grains. This means not only will you curb your carb craving in a healthier way, you’ll be helping your heart health in the process, too.

6. Harvest Snaps Lightly Salted Green Pea Snack Crisps

Sometimes you just need a snack. With 70% of this baked product being made from the whole pea, you’ll get plenty of fiber with every bite. And if you’re trying to introduce more plant-based foods into your kid’s diet, these crispy, lightly salted snacks are a nutritious swap for many of those other chips out there as they have less fat and fewer calories. (Though to be honest, we think adults will find them pretty addicting and may not want to share!)

@Bj's

7. Caramel Naturel Mejdool Dates

Dates aren’t just a delicious snack full of antioxidants: They’re also a great way to add a rich, sweet kick to vegan or plant-based food without having to rely on added sugars. Try throwing a handful of dates in your salad, using them to make homemade energy balls, or adding them to your morning smoothie for a natural, subtle sweetness that doesn’t taste artificial.