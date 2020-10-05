Some major food companies have committed to a new initiative called The 10x20x30 Food Loss and Waste Initiative in an effort to reduce food waste by half by the year 2030. As the name implies, the goal is to engage 10 companies and have them ask 20 of each of their suppliers to help shrink food waste and loss in the process of production by 2030. Some of the companies involved with the initiative are AEON, Ahold Delhaize, Carrefour, IKEA Food, Kroger, METRO AG, Migros (Turkey), Pick n Pay, The Savola Group, Sodexo, Tesco, and Walmart.

10x20x30 Looks to Reduce Food Loss and Waste

“The environmental, business and moral case for tackling food waste is undeniable. We need more companies to target, measure, and act on food waste and publish their data if the world is to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 12.3,” said Dave Lewis, Chair of Champions 12.3 and Chief Executive of Teco, “The good news is action is replacing talk.10x20x30 is a great example of how companies are working in partnership with food suppliers to tackle this issue from farm to fork and I now urge others to follow their example.”

The Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 is one of the United Nations goals to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030. A press release from Champions 12.3 describes the group as “a voluntary coalition of executives from business, government and civil society dedicated to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 12.3”

This collective effort by 200 major food companies committed to reducing food waste is a huge step in the right direction. Food waste contributes to significant economic losses, greenhouse gas emissions, and food insecurity. The effort by these companies to reduce food waste by half in the next ten years is an important way to reducing carbon emissions and fighting climate change.