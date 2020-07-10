If you’re anything like us these days, your Netflix lineup has consisted of mainly feel-good favorites to distract ourselves from the tumultuous news of our times (okay, and the Unsolved Mysteries reboot). But when you need a break from Grace and Frankie and The Good Place, we’ve got an inspiring new show to add to your list: Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

In the new series, the actor journeys all over the globe alongside wellness expert Darin Olien to learn about living in a healthy, sustainable manner. As we all grapple with the repercussions of climate change in books, articles, and scary stats, the travel show gives viewers an up-close-and-personal view of how to be part of the solution, with plenty of fun and laughs along the way. In the show, you can look forward to Efron and Olien visiting a variety of places around the world including Iceland, Costa Rica, and London. Down to Earth with Zac Efron debuts on Netflix on July 10th. Watch the action-packed trailer below.

In an interview with Teen Vogue in 2018, Efron praised the benefits of a plant-based diet, saying, “I've been experimenting with eating purely vegan. That's completely changed the way that my body works, and the way that I metabolize food, the way it turns into energy, the way that I sleep. It's been brilliant. It’s been great for my exercise, and great for my routine.” Here, here Mr. Efron, and here’s to globetrotting with you from the comfort of our couches.

May we suggest you pair your viewing experience with this delightful vegan smoothie that’s Efron’s go-to? Sure beats the hangover from your Grace and Frankie G&T pairing.