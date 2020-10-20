Eat plant-based, drink, and be merry, ladies and gentlemen. At least, that’s the new chorus we’re singing after seeing Whole Foods’ food trends predictions for 2021. Unless you were living under a rock, you’ve likely noticed that the plant-foods movement has exploded this past year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and as we gear up for 2021, it’s showing no signs of slowing down.

For the forecast, more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members ranging from local foragers to regional and global buyers and culinary experts came together to create the top 10. And now we’re happy to report that in their sixth annual food trends predictions, all of the ten trends either exclusively pertain to plant-based foods (fruit and veggie jerky, chickpea anything-and-everything, different kinds of culinary oils) or are inclusive of vegan products (for instance, more elaborate breakfasts at-home with products like JUST Egg Folded.

Here’s a rundown of the top 10, complete with Whole Foods’ kitchily-named trend categories and our brief on each:

Well-Being Is Served Foods like sauerkraut and broth infused with vitamin C, mushrooms, adaptogens, and more to up foods health-promoting properties. Epic Breakfast Every Day: Jazzed up breakfasts as we all continue to hunker down at-home. Think of a plant-based sausage-and-egg sandwich. Basics on Fire: Innovative pantry items like hearts of palm linguini and tomato sauce made with organic vegetables to fancify home cooking. Coffee Beyond the Mug: Coffee leaps into foods like bars, granola, smoothie boosters, and alcohol, to give us a jolt of java whenever and however we want. Baby Food, All Grown Up: Treat your tots to elevated food made with ingredients like rhubarb, rosemary, and flaxseeds. Upcycled Foods: Packaged foods made from ingredients headed for the trash like chips made from pulp or chewy snacks made from imperfect bananas. Oil Change: Walnut oil, pumpkin seed oil, and sunflower seed oil get thrust into the spotlight. Boozed-Up Booch: Kombucha enjoys an adult makeover thanks to the addition of alcohol. The Mighty Chickpea: Chickpea flour, chickpea cereal, chickpea crusts, oh my! Fruit and Veggie Jerky: Dried fruits and veggies mixed with spices and flavorings to make a nutrient-dense snack.

Read Whole Foods’ full report on the top food trends for 2021 here.

