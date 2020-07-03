We’ll be the first to admit it: If going vegan was a walk in the park (truly), giving up feta cheese was a slog upriver with a broken paddle. That is, to say that while going plant-based was easier than we expected, relinquishing feta cheese—whether a few crumbles on a side salad with dinner or mixed into a bountiful platter of orzo and roasted tomatoes—not so much.

Alas, we’ve emerged victorious in the inner battle against cravings of tangy, salty feta cheese. But, we’d be lying if we said we didn’t occasionally daydream about it, or stare at our partner’s plate with envy when he’s got feta crumbles studding his falafel sandwich. Until now.

Behold, dairy-free feta crumbles from vegan food brand Follow Your Heart have arrived, and we couldn’t be more excited. Per the company’s recent announcement on social media, “Feta Crumbles are here! Creamy, crumbly, and tangy, our Feta tastes like the real deal.” The post also notes that they’re soy-free, allergen-free and made with coconut oil, and non-GMO, as the rest of the products in the Follow Your Heart collection are. Currently, you can get them at al Sprouts Farmers Market grocers and all Vons and Albertsons in Southern California with more stores expected to be announced soon.

“When we founded the company in the 1970s, I was unaware of what we would accomplish and how much the plant-based market would grow. We were just following our hearts and doing what we thought would make the world a better place,” Follow Your Heart CEO and co-founder Bob Goldberg said in a statement shared via VegNews. “We’re excited whenever we launch a new product, but to be able to be the first to introduce a crumbled feta cheese alternative is a direct result of our team’s commitment to innovation in the plant-based space. Cheese alternatives are a major focus for us, and we will continue to grow in this category.”

Now, can someone pass the summer tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, and kalamata olives, please?