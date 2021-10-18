To Boost Productivity and Focus, Just Add This Ritual to Your Day

If you're looking to boost your productivity, focus, and brainpower, it may be simpler than you think. A mental break and a cup of coffee may just be the perfect marriage, according to studies that explain how the two can help boost productivity, and here's why.

Taking a break from work in order to reflect is one of the most powerful and useful tools we can employ to increase productivity, energy, and even happiness, according to recent studies. Oftentimes, this pause for ourselves gets sacrificed to deadlines and distractions, and even more so for Americans who power through their day and don't even stop to eat lunch – or eat at their desk. On the other hand, European countries like England prioritize tea time and in French cultures, time for reflection usually occurs at the café. In fact, Europeans take the entire month of August off for pleasure and to give their mind a rest.

A UK study showed commuters were happier, more productive, and less burned out when they took the time to reflect on their way to work, as compared to people who didn't. A similar study conducted by a group of university researchers explained employees boosted work performance by 23 percent by spending 15 minutes at the end of the day to reflect on their accomplishments and what they wanted to do the following day.

Jennifer Porter, an executive career coach, reported on the benefits of taking time to reflect for Harvard Business Review and said her toughest clients are those who don't take time to reflect on themselves. She believes reflection is the key to learning, about yourself and how to make improvements that will help you and your team perform better.

"At its simplest, reflection is about careful thought," she wrote in an article for HBR called Why You Should Make Time for Reflection Even If You Hate Doing It. "But the kind of reflection that is really valuable to leaders is more nuanced than that. The most useful reflection involves the conscious consideration and analysis of beliefs and actions for the purpose of learning.

"Reflection gives the brain an opportunity to pause amidst the chaos, untangle and sort through observations and experiences, consider multiple possible interpretations, and create meaning," writes Porter for HBR. "This meaning becomes learning, which can then inform future mindsets and actions," she added.

Do This Easy Ritual While Reflecting and Boost Focus and Mood

In addition to taking time to reflect, sipping on a cup of coffee while you process and analyze your day is an easy way to boost energy, alertness, focus, productivity, and mood. It can also boost your ability to problem-solve, depending on the amount of caffeine consumed.

In one study, researchers found that participants who consumed 200 mg of caffeine, compared to those who were in a placebo group, showed a significant increase in their problem-solving abilities.

Additionally, caffeine improves short-term memory according to a study conducted at the John Hopkins University. Researchers found that students who consumed 200 mg of caffeine before a study session retained information for more than 24 hours.

Try This Coffee For Improved Immunity and Sleep

Feeling re-charged doesn't require any heavy lifting, just a break away from technology and your favorite cup of coffee like Laird Superfood Medium Roast Mushroom Coffee, loaded with antioxidants and superfoods that's not only good for immunity but also tastes delicious.

The hand-picked beans are slow-roasted in small batches to ensure a balance of rich and bold flavors. This one-of-a-kind blend includes Chaga, Lion's Mane, and Cordyceps, all functional mushrooms that contribute to overall wellness, like relieving stress and improving sleep and immunity.

For more rituals to help you improve your life every month, check out these stories: The Best Morning Ritual to Start Your Day With Less Stress and More Energy and also To Start Your Day Calm and Stay Well try This Mindfulness Ritual.