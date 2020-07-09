Men, free up some room in your bathroom vanity. Ritual, the subscription-based vegan-friendly multivitamin service, has debuted Essential for Men 18+ and Essential for Men 50+ multivitamins.

With many of us under high amounts of stress right now and accordingly eating more potato chips and fewer pears amid the coronavirus crisis, a multivitamin can work to fill the gaps in your diet. In fact, bad news for fellas: According to the CDC, fewer men than women meet the recommended intake of key components of a healthy diet and research shows that men are not getting enough key micronutrients. For instance, a little more than half of men ages 19-to-50 are not getting enough vitamin A or magnesium from their diet. Additionally, in a survey conducted by Ritual, over half of all men polled were unaware of essential micronutrients, specifically which micronutrients are in their diets and how they contribute to their overall health.

So, Ritual decided to introduce a multivitamin tailored for the male consumer, and create two different formulations, one for guys 18 and up and another for men over 50. Both the 18+ and 50+ multivitamins share the same ingredients, zooming in on key nutrients the majority of men may be missing out on from factors like their diets, lifestyle, and genetics. Essential for Men is formulated with Vitamin A, Vitamin D3, Vitamin E, Vitamin K2, Folate, Vitamin B12, Magnesium, Zinc, Boron, and Omega-3 DHA. Like the rest of Ritual’s collection (which includes a Prenatal Multivitamin, Multivitamin 18+, and Multivitamin 50+ for women), both of these new launches are non-GMO, vegan-friendly, free of gluten and other major allergens, and contain no artificial colorants or synthetic fillers.

In terms of differentiation, each multivitamin offers different amounts of five nutrients based on changing nutritional needs as they age. For instance, the Essential for Men 50+ contains more B12 since adults over 50 often have a harder time absorbing vitamin B12 from food sources. (Because of this, the National Academy of Medicine, formerly the Institute of Medicine, recommends that adults over the age of 50 obtain most of their vitamin B12 from vitamin supplements or fortified foods to ensure they get enough of the essential nutrient.)

Essential for Men 18+ costs $30 a month and Essential for Men 50+ costs $35 a month. Order them online here. Got a fella in your life you love who’s seeking a better multi? Gift him a subscription today.

Bonus: Ritual has a long-term partnership with Southern California nonprofit, Food Forward, which works to reduce hunger and prevent food waste by rescuing and redistributing fresh surplus produce, connecting this abundance with people in need across Southern California. Through June 2021, Ritual will sponsor the distribution of 10 pounds of produce to those in need in Southern California for every new Ritual subscription purchased.