More than 5 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's, a degenerative brain disease. An estimated 5.8 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2020, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The good news? Research suggests that a particular plant-based diet called the MIND diet may reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

What is the MIND diet?

The MIND diet, developed in 2015 by nutrition researcher Martha Clare Morris, Ph.D. and her colleagues at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago stands for “Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay.” Particularly, the MIND diet is a hybrid of the Mediterranean and DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) diets, which are both plant-based. Research suggests that both of these diets have been found to reduce the risk of chronic conditions, such as high cholesterol, heart disease, prediabetes, and obesity. While the link is not quite understood, some researchers have even found that these diets provide protection against dementia.

The combined benefits of the Mediterranean and DASH diet result in a diet that decreases the risk of contracting heart disease and diabetes, two key risk factors for Alzheimer's disease. The MIND diet also emphasizes improving brain function and dementia. A 2019 study published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease suggests that the MIND diet is effective in preventing cognitive decline after stroke. This is probably attributed to the brain foods in the MIND diet that improve cognition, such as polyphenols in berries, omega-3 fatty acids in the nuts, and vitamin E in the extra virgin olive oil.

Read More: Eat These 5 Foods for Better Brain Health, Focus and Mood Says a Doc

What foods do you eat on the MIND diet?

The MIND diet is mainly a plant-based diet, perfect for vegetarians and vegans alike. It generally focuses specifically on foods that have been proven to optimize brain health. For instance, the MIND diet has fewer fruits than both the Mediterranean and DASH diets as only select fruit like berries have been associated with improved brain function. Here are eight healthy foods are commonly eaten on the MIND diet:

Green leafy vegetables

All other vegetables

Berries

Nuts

Extra virgin olive oil

Whole grains

Legumes

Wine (should be taken in moderation)

The Mayo Clinic states that a combination of most if not all of these foods have been shown to slow brain aging by 7.5 years and lessen the chances of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Here are some foods that should be avoided on the MIND diet:

Butter

Cheese

Red meat

Fried food

Sweets

These foods contain saturated fats and trans fats, which can increase your risk of developing chronic conditions like diabetes, insulin resistance, and even Alzheimer’s disease. A 2019 study published in Brain, Behavior, and Immunity found that the consumption of saturated fatty acids is one of the leading risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

How does the MIND diet work?

Current research in the field showcases that the MIND diet is full of antioxidant-rich foods with brain-boosting properties. These nutrients promote exemplary brain health, potentially by reducing decreasing stress, inflammation and the formation of beta-amyloid plaques. Thus far, studies have linked the MIND diet to slowing cognitive decline and a reduced risk of contracting Alzheimer’s disease. However, more research is needed to clearly understand the impacts of the MIND diet on the brain.

In the meantime, start adding brain-boosting plants to your every meal to nourish your brain and heal your body!