Organic vegan wine brand Kind of Wild Wines just made its United States debut, aiming to redefine the standards for sustainability in the wine industry stateside. Brothers Adam and Jordan Sager launched the brand to ensure that consumers could find a quality, vegan wine that’s extremely accessible. The entrepreneurs set out with a mission to become the first certified organic and vegan wine brand that can reach customers at their doorsteps, kicking off with a crowdfunding campaign earlier this year. The campaign met its $20,000 goal in two weeks’ time, providing the resources to establish its direct-to-consumer brand.

The brothers also run the wine importing company Wineseller, LTD, which delivers sustainable wines to restaurants and retailers across the country. However, the duo’s newfound goal is to appeal to individual buyers, making it easier for consumers to choose sustainability when purchasing their wine.

“For the past 40 years, we have been supplying the country’s top restaurants and wine shops with the world’s best and fully certified organic and vegan wines,” Adam Sager said. “We’ve put in the work by solidifying long-term relationships with the world’s finest organic growers and adopting a minimal impact approach to ensure our customers can enjoy unbelievable wines that also happen to be better for the environment. It’s a win-win.”

The vegan wine brand promotes sustainability in wine-making across the planet. Kind of Wild champions sustainable farming practices such as improving soil health, diminishing soil erosion, working with the ecosystem surrounding the vineyards, and keeping waters free from chemicals. Currently, the company features six different wines all sourced from a different region including one rose, two whites, and three reds. The wines come from France, Spain, Italy, Austria, Argentina, and Chile, and are all certifiably vegan.

“We are very conscious of our impact on the environment. For example, we chose lighter-weight, American-made glass bottles that greatly reduce the overall carbon footprint,” Jordan Sager said. “We also use cork closures with no capsules covering the top of our bottles, and the labels on the bottles are produced from sugar cane, linen, and hemp. Our shipping packaging is ultra-sleek and minimalist, produced from SFI certified corrugated, and is curbside recyclable. Even our [advertising] materials are recyclable and printed with vegetable inks.”

For wine-lovers, all of the Kind of Wild wines can be purchased on the company’s website. Whether you want an individual purchase or a membership subscription, the wines are available for delivering right to the doorstep. The membership subscription comes in monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly delivery options so that consumers can ensure they’re regular customers. The brand is reshaping industry standards for sustainable wines, providing organic vegan wine straight to your doorstep.